The Weeknd Leads The Charge With Six Nominations For The 2021 Juno Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist The Weeknd continued his successful run this year, landing six nominations for the 50th Annual Juno Awards, including Single of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year.
The “After Hours” hitmaker also picked up nominations for Songwriter of the Year, Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year, and the Juno Fan Choice award.
Close on his heels, Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez and JP Saxe each accumulated five nominations each.
Canadian icon Celine Dio earned three nominations this year, including Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for her latest release “Courage.”
The Junos, organized by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, will be held virtually this year in light of the pandemic and are scheduled to be broadcast via CBC on May 16th.
JUNO FAN CHOICE (PRESENTED BY FREEDOM MOBILE) / JUNO DU CHOIX DU PUBLIC (PRÉSENTÉ PAR FREEDOM MOBILE)
- Ali Gatie Warner
- Curtis Waters BMG*Warner
- JP Saxe Arista*Sony
- Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal
- Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony
- Les Cowboys Fringants Les disques de La Tribu*Propagande/Believe
- NAV XO*UniversalDev
- Shawn Mendes Island*Universal
- Tate McRae RCA*Sony
- The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal
SINGLE OF THE YEAR / SINGLE DE L’ANNÉE
- Drink About Me Brett Kissel Warner
- If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels) JP Saxe Arista*Sony
- Intentions (feat. Quavo) Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal
- Kissing Other People Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony
- Blinding Lights The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal
INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM INTERNATIONAL DE L’ANNÉE
- Music To Be Murdered By Eminem Shady/Aftermath/Interscope*Universal
- Fine Line Harry Styles Columbia*Sony
- What You See Ain’t Always What You Get Luke Combs Sony
- Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke Victor Victor/Republic*Universal
- folklore Taylor Swift Republic*Universal
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA) / ALBUM DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR MUSIC CANADA)
- YOU Ali Gatie Warner
- Courage Céline Dion Columbia*Sony
- Changes Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal
- Thanks for the Dance Leonard Cohen Sony
- After Hours The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal
ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA) / ARTISTE DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA)
- Ali Gatie Warner
- Céline Dion Columbia*Sony
- Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal
- Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal
- The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal
GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA) / GROUPE DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA)
- Arkells Arkells*Universal
- Half Moon Run Crystal Math*Universal
- Loud Luxury Armada*Sony
- The Glorious Sons Black Box*Fontana North
- The Reklaws Universal
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS) / RÉVÉLATION DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR FACTOR, LE GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA ET L’ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE DES RADIODIFFUSEURS)
- Curtis Waters BMG*Warner
- JP Saxe Arista*Sony
- Powfu Columbia*Sony
- Ryland James Universal
- Tate McRae RCA*Sony
BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS) / RÉVÉLATION DE L’ANNÉE (GROUPE) (PRÉSENTÉ PAR FACTOR, LE GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA ET L’ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE DES RADIODIFFUSEURS)
- 2Frères Independent*Select
- Crown Lands Universal
- MANILA GREY 1z Co*The Orchard
- Peach Pit Columbia*Figure 8
- Young Bombs Universal
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN) / COMPOSITEUR DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR SOCAN)
- Alanis Morissette
Publisher – Epiphanies Publishing/Kobalt Songs Music Publishing
“Ablaze”, “Reasons I Drink”, “Smiling” – co-songwriter Michael Farrell
SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD – Alanis Morissette Epiphany Music/Sony*The Orchard
- Alessia Cara
Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada
“Hell and High Water (feat. Alessia Cara)” – co-songwriters Bas Van Daalen, Jasper Helderman, Mickey Karbal, Philip Meckseper, Thomas Pentz
MUSIC IS THE WEAPON – Major Lazer Mad Decent*Universal
“I Choose” – co-songwriters Brayden Deskins, Colton Fisher, Diana Studenberg, Jason Rabinowitz, Jon Levine, Jordyn Kane, Kris Pearn, Mark Mothersbaugh
I CHOOSE (FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM ‘THE WILLOUGHBYS’) – Alessia Cara Def Jam*Universal
“Welcome Back (feat. Alessia Cara)” – co-songwriters Ali Gatie, Amy Allen, Blake Slatkin
WELCOME BACK – Ali Gatie Warner
- Jessie Reyez
Publisher – BMG Rights Management Canada
“COFFIN (feat. Eminem)” – co-songwriters Andre Robertson, Marshall Mathers, Tobias Frelin
BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal
“FAR AWAY” – co-songwriters Rogét Chahayed, Vegyn (Joseph Thornalley)
FAR AWAY – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal
“NO ONE’S IN THE ROOM” – co-songwriters Dernst Emile II, Jordan Ullman
BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US+ – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal
- JP Saxe
Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada
“A Little Bit Yours” – co-songwriters Alex St. Kitts, Benjamin Rice, Ryan Marrone
A LITTLE BIT YOURS – JP Saxe Arista*Sony
“Golf On TV” – co-songwriters Lennon Stella, Ruslan Odnoralov, Simon Wilcox
THREE. TWO. ONE. – Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony
“If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)” – co-songwriter Julia Michaels
HOLD IT TOGETHER – JP Saxe Arista*Sony
- The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), & Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville
Publishers – Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Canada, & Universal Music Publishing Canada
“After Hours” – co-songwriters Carlo “Illangelo” Montagnese, Mario Winans
“Blinding Lights”, “Save Your Tears” – co-songwriters Max Martin, Oscar Holter
AFTER HOURS – The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal
COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM COUNTRY DE L’ANNÉE
- Timeless Dallas Smith 604*Fontana North
- Jade Eagleson Jade Eagleson Universal
- heart theory Lindsay Ell Stoney Creek/BMG*Warner
- Drinkin’ Songs: The Collection MacKenzie Porter Big Loud*Independent/Stem
- The Lemonade Stand Tenille Townes Sony
ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM ADULTE ALTERNATIF DE L’ANNÉE
- Sad Hunk BAHAMAS Barchords*Universal
- Are You in Love? Basia Bulat Secret City*Fontana North
- Fear Begonia Rex Baby*The Orchard
- Unfollow The Rules Rufus Wainwright BMG*Warner
- Are You Gone Sarah Harmer Arts & Crafts*Universal
ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE) / ALBUM ALTERNATIF DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR LONG & MCQUADE)
- Pity Party Curtis Waters BMG*Warner
- The Sun and Her Scorch Dizzy Royal Mountain*Universal
- Pray For It July Talk Sleepless*Universal
- This Place Sucks Ass PUP Little Dipper*Universal
- Heavy Light U.S. Girls Royal Mountain*Universal
POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM POP DE L’ANNÉE
- It’s Never Really Over Johnny Orlando Universal
- Hold It Together JP Saxe Arista*Sony
- Changes Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal
- Three. Two. One. Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony
- Ryland James Ryland James Universal
ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM ROCK DE L’ANNÉE
- Crown Lands Crown Lands Universal
- Ruthless JJ Wilde Black Box*Fontana North
- Colorado Neil Young & Crazy Horse Reprise*Warner
- All Of Us Sam Roberts Band Known Accomplice*Universal/Fontana North
- A Beautiful Place to Drown Silverstein UNFD/NSEW*The Orchard
VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM DE JAZZ VOCAL DE L’ANNÉE
- This Dream Of You Diana Krall Verve/Universal
- Out of Dust Laila Biali Chronograph*Fontana North
- Sinatra Matt Dusk Independent
- With You Sammy Jackson Independent
- Clémence Sophie Day Jon Jon*Propagande/Believe
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO / ALBUM DE JAZZ DE L’ANNÉE
- Gang of Three Andrés Vial Chromatic Audio
- Básico, No Básico y Dirigido Elmer Ferrer Independent
- Elegant Traveler Jocelyn Gould Posi-tone*Alliance/The Orchard
- Conpambiche Junior Santos Independent
- VENA Rachel Therrien Bonsaï Music*L’Autre
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: GROUP / ALBUM DE JAZZ DE L’ANNÉE : GROUPE
- The reMission Andy Milne and Unison Sunnyside*AMPED/eOne
- Surfboard Brandi Disterheft Trio with George Coleman Justin Time*Warner
- Rythme de passage Emie R Roussel Trio UNI musiqc*Select
- First Spring Florian Hoefner Trio Alma*Universal
- Trane of Thought, Live at the Rex Pat LaBarbera/Kirk MacDonald Quintet Cellar Music*MVD/La Reserve
INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM INSTRUMENTAL DE L’ANNÉE
- Movements III Blitz//Berlin Wax*Universal
- Crowing Ignites Bruce Cockburn True North*Fontana North/IDLA
- Eleven Words David Foster Universal
- Volume 1 Flore Laurentienne Costume*Propagande/Believe
- Prior Street Gordon Grdina Independent
ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE / ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
- À tous les vents 2Frères MP3 Disques*Select
- Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs Klô Pelgag Secret City*Fontana North
- Les antipodes Les Cowboys Fringants Les disques de La Tribu*Propagande/Believe
- Quand la nuit tombe Louis-Jean Cormier Simone*The Orchard
- Pour déjouer l’ennui Pierre Lapointe Les Disques Audiogramme*Sony
CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM POUR ENFANTS DE L’ANNÉE
- Letters and Numbers ABC Singsong Independent
- Goodnight to You All: Traditional Lullabies from Ireland & the UK Charlie Hope Independent
- Small But Mighty Ginalina Independent
- J’aime mon école Njacko Backo and Kalimbas at Work Independent
- Heart Parade Splash’N Boots Independent*The Orchard
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO OR CHAMBER / ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE : SOLO OU ENSEMBLE DE CHAMBRE
- MOSAÏQUE Ensemble Made In Canada Independent*Canadian Music Centre
- Bach & Brahms Reimagined James Ehnes, Jon Kimura Parker, Jens Lindemann Riverdale Classics*Independent
- Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 4, 5 & 8 James Ehnes with Andrew Armstrong Onyx*PIAS Classics UK
- La Peste Les Barocudas ATMA*Naxos
- Ana Sokolović: Short Stories Quatuor Bozzini Collection QB*Actuelle CD
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: LARGE ENSEMBLE / ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE : GRAND ENSEMBLE
- Mozart: Concertos pour piano / Piano Concertos Nos. 22 & 24 Les Violons du Roy, conducted by Jonathan Cohen, feat. Charles Richard-Hamelin Analekta*Select/The Orchard
- Saint-Saëns: Piano Concertos Nos. 3, 5, & Other Works Louis Lortie with BBC Philharmonic, conducted by Edward Gardner Chandos*Naxos
- Jacques Hétu: Concertos Orchestre symphonique de Laval, conducted by Alain Trudel, feat. Jean-Philippe Sylvestre ATMA*Naxos
- Ginastera – Bernstein – Moussa: Œuvres pour violon et orchestre / Works for Violin and Orchestra Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano, feat. Andrew Wan Analekta*Select/The Orchard
- Penderecki: St. Luke Passion Orchestre symphonique de Montréal with Kraków Philharmonic Choir & Warsaw Boys’ Choir, conducted by Kent Nagano BIS*Naxos
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: VOCAL OR CHORAL / ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE : VOCAL OU CHORAL
- La passione Barbara Hannigan with Ludwig Orchestra ALPHA Classics*Naxos
- Massenet: Thaïs Erin Wall, Joshua Hopkins, Andrew Staples, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir with Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis Chandos*Naxos
- Nuits blanches: Airs d’opéra à la cour de Russie au XVIIe siècle / Opera Arias at the Russian Court of the 18th Century Karina Gauvin with Pacific Baroque Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Weimann ATMA*Naxos
- Sea Dreams Luminous Voices, conducted by Timothy Shantz Leaf Music*Naxos
- Sarah Slean and Symphony Nova Scotia Sarah Slean with Symphony Nova Scotia, conducted by Bernhard Gueller Centrediscs*Naxos
CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR / COMPOSITION CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE
- Take The Dog Sled Alexina Louie Centrediscs*Naxos
- Commedia dell’arte Ana Sokolović Collection QB*Actuelle CD
- Harbour Anna Höstman Redshift*Independent
- Violin Concerto “Adrano” Samy Moussa Analekta*Select/The Orchard
- Tachitipo Zosha Di Castri New Focus*Canadian Music Centre
RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR / ENREGISTREMENT RAP DE L’ANNÉE
- New Mania 88GLAM 88GLAM*Independent
- Baby Gravy 2 bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby Gravy*InGrooves
- Cold World Eric Reprid Independent
- Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version) NAV XO*Universal
- ELEMENTS Vol. 1 TOBi RCA*Sony
DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR / ENREGISTREMENT DANCE DE L’ANNÉE
- MINE Felix Cartal, Sophie Simmons Physical Presents*Fontana North
- Dancing In The Dark Frank Walker Ultra
- BUBBA KAYTRANADA RCA*Sony
- Someone Else REZZ x Grabbitz RCA*Sony
- Voices So Sus Westwood X*Independent
CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR / ENREGISTREMENT R&B CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE
- BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal
- Where You Are Savannah Ré 1Music/Universal
- Solaris Shay Lia N.O.T.E.*AWAL
- After Hours The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal
- Holiday TOBi RCA*Sony
REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR / ENREGISTREMENT REGGAE DE L’ANNÉE
- Give It All Ammoye Donsome*Independent
- Black Man Blessed Jumpshot*Independent
- Roots Rock (ft. Micah Shemaiah, Lasai & Big Sugar) Dubmatix Renegade Studios/Fontana North*The Orchard
- Let It Be Done Kirk Diamond The Movement Of Ahryel*Independent
- I Pray TOME x Sean Kingston Kiza Music*M.A.D. Solution
INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY APTN) / ARTISTE OU GROUPE AUTOCHTONE DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR APTN)
- Kîyânaw Burnstick Independent
- Church House Blues Crystal Shawanda True North*Fontana North/IDLA
- The Ridge Julian Taylor Independent*MVD/IDLA
- North Star Calling Leela Gilday Diva Sound*Outside
- Nunarjua Isulinginniani Terry Uyarak Aakuluk*Fontana North
CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM ROOTS CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE
- The Ridge Julian Taylor Independent*MVD/IDLA
- North Star Calling Leela Gilday Diva Sound*Outside
- Bravado Rose Cousins Outside
- CHICKABOOM! Tami Neilson Outside
- Reliever William Prince Six Shooter*Universal
TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM ROOTS TRADITIONNEL DE L’ANNÉE
- All Hands Beòlach Free Dirt
- Debout! Le Diable à Cinq Independent*Les Disques Passeport
- 13 or So Nick Hornbuckle Ruby’s Slipper*Independent
- Bet On Love Pharis & Jason Romero Lula*Fontana North/Free Dirt
- The Thing About Fish Rum Ragged Singsong
BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM DE BLUES DE L’ANNÉE
- Hell Bent with Grace Angel Forrest Ad litteram*Select
- Church House Blues Crystal Shawanda True North*Fontana North/IDLA
- Spirits in the Water Dione Taylor Matay*Independent
- Solar Powered Too Rick Fines RAF*Outside
- The Reckless One Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar Gypsy Soul*Fontana North
CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM CHRÉTIEN/GOSPEL CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE
- All Things New Allen Froese Independent
- The Cure K-Anthony Independent
- Alive & Breathing Matt Maher Provident/Sony*Anchor
- THE WAY Shawna Cain SOG Entertainment*Independent
- Wouldn’t You Love to Know? Steve Bell Independent
WORLD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM DE MUSIQUE DU MONDE DE L’ANNÉE
- VelkomBak Gypsy Kumbia Orchestra Independent*Believe
- The Gold Diggers Lengaïa Salsa Brava Lulaworld*Symphonic
- Patria Mazacote Justin Time*Warner
- Espiral OKAN Lulaworld*Symphonic
- Kora Flamenca Zal Sissokho Analekta*Select/The Orchard
JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR / PRIX JACK RICHARDSON DU PRODUCTEUR DE L’ANNÉE
- Akeel Henry
“Rain (feat. Swae Lee)” (co-producer Mike ‘DZL’ Holmes)
BACK HOME – Trey Songz Atlantic*Warner
“Spell My Name” (co-producer Antonio Dixon)
SPELL MY NAME – Toni Braxton Island*Universal
- Jordon Manswell
“Fallin’” (co-producers Jonathan Martin, Toni Braxton)
SPELL MY NAME – Toni Braxton Island*Universal
“Home”
PROVERB – Dylan Sinclair Five Stone*Independent
- KAYTRANADA
“10% (feat. Kali Uchis)”
BUBBA – KAYTRANADA RCA*Sony
“Frontstreet (Freestyle)”
FRONTSTREET (FREESTYLE) – Mick Jenkins RCA*Sony
- Murda Beatz
“motive (with Doja Cat)” (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, Mr. Franks, Tommy Brown)
POSITIONS – Ariana Grande Republic*Universal
“Say You Love Me” (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, OG Parker)
SLIME & B – Chris Brown & Young Thug RCA*Sony
- WondaGurl
“Aim For The Moon (feat. Quavo)” (co-producers 5ive Beatz, 808Melo, Dani, Dez Wright, Tyy Beats)
SHOOT FOR THE STARS AIM FOR THE MOON – Pop Smoke Victor Victor/Republic*Universal
“GANG GANG” (co-producer Vou)
JACKBOYS – JACKBOYS & Sheck Wes Epic/Cactus Jack*Sony
RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR / INGÉNIEUR D’ENREGISTREMENT DE L’ANNÉE
- George Seara
“Good Love”, “Take Me Home”
TAKE ME HOME – Shawn Hook Ultra
- Jason Dufour
“All of the Feelings”
CRAVE – Kiesza Zebra Spirit Tribe*Kartel
“Whiskey Tonight”
JADE EAGLESON – Jade Eagleson Universal
- Johann Deterville
“Home”
PROVERB – Dylan Sinclair Five Stone*Independent
“LA MEMORIA”
BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal
- John ‘Beetle’ Bailey
“The End of a Love Affair”
VEGAS BREEZE – Micah Barnes Independent*Fontana North
“The Grand Bazaar (feat Béla Fleck and Robi Botos)”
REFUGE – Sultans Of String Independent*Fontana North
- Serban Ghenea
“Blinding Lights”
AFTER HOURS – The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal
“positions”
POSITIONS – Ariana Grande Republic*Universal
ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR / GRAPHISME D’ALBUM DE L’ANNÉE
- Jared Barter (Art Director & Designer), Michael Zavacky (Art Director & Illustrator), Maryn Devine and Rémi Thériault (Photographers)
JUST WORDS – Lynne Hanson Independent
- Julien Hébert (Art Director), David Beauchemin (Designer), Florence Obrecht (Illustrator), Marc-Étienne Mongrain (Photographer)
NOTRE-DAME-DES-SEPT-DOULEURS – Klô Pelgag Secret City*Fontana North
- Lido Pimienta and Orly Anan (Art Directors), Mat Dunlap (Designer), Daniela Murillo (Photographer)
MISS COLOMBIA – Lido Pimienta ANTI*Fontana North
- Luke Hoskin (Art Director), John Meloche (Designer), Martin Wittfooth (Illustrator)
PALIMPSEST – Protest The Hero Independent
- Peter Dreimanis (Art Director, Designer, & Photographer), Scott Waring (Art Director & Designer), Leah Fay (Designer), Lyle Bell and Ty Snaden (Photographers)
PRAY FOR IT – July Talk Sleepless*Universal
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR / VIDÉO DE L’ANNÉE
- Wait No More Ben Knechtel Scott Helman Warner
- Wrap Me Up Brittney Canda & Vincent René-Lortie Sheenah Ko Independent*Select
- NO ONE’S IN THE ROOM Emma Higgins Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal
- INTRUDERS Les Solis (Solis Animation Inc.) & Peter Huang Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal
- Pomegranate Nick DenBoer deadmau5 & The Neptunes mau5trap*AWAL
ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FORD OF CANADA) / ALBUM ÉLECTRONIQUE DE L’ANNÉE
- Lavender God ATTLAS mau5trap*AWAL
- Desire Bob Moses Domino*Redeye
- Suddenly Caribou Merge*F.A.B.
- Juvenile CRi Courage*Sony
- All the Time Jessy Lanza Hyperdub*Redeye
METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM DE MUSIQUE MÉTAL/HARD DE L’ANNÉE
- Ballistic, Sadistic Annihilator Silver Lining*Warner
- Unconquered Kataklysm Nuclear Blast*AEC/Believe
- Palimpsest Protest The Hero Independent
- Abyss Unleash The Archers Napalm*Sony
- Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm! Vile Creature Prosthetic*The Orchard
ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM ADULTE CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE
- Such Pretty Forks in the Road Alanis Morissette Epiphany Music/Sony*The Orchard
- Courage Céline Dion Columbia*Sony
- Starlit Afternoon Craig Stickland eOne
- Pour déjouer l’ennui Pierre Lapointe Les Disques Audiogramme*Sony
- CH III: The Come Up STORRY Independent*Foundation Media
COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA) / ALBUM DE COMÉDIE DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA)
- PanDerek (1st Wave!) Derek Seguin Independent
- Horse Power Jacob Samuel 800 Pound Gorilla*Independent/ADA/Warner
- Existing Is Exhausting Matt Wright Chilly Brain*Independent
- The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life Nick Nemeroff Independent
- Decoxification Shirley Gnome 604*Fontana North
TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR / ENREGISTREMENT R&B/SOUL TRADITIONNEL DE L’ANNÉE
- Take Care of You (feat. Syd) Charlotte Day Wilson Stone Woman*The Orchard
- Proverb Dylan Sinclair Five Stone*Independent
- Alt Therapy Session 1: Disillusion Emanuel Universal
- In This Thing Called Life IAMTHELIVING Iamtheliving*Independent
- Solid Savannah Ré 1Music/Universal