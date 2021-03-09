The Weeknd Leads The Charge With Six Nominations For The 2021 Juno Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist The Weeknd continued his successful run this year, landing six nominations for the 50th Annual Juno Awards, including Single of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

The “After Hours” hitmaker also picked up nominations for Songwriter of the Year, Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year, and the Juno Fan Choice award.

Close on his heels, Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez and JP Saxe each accumulated five nominations each.

Canadian icon Celine Dio earned three nominations this year, including Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for her latest release “Courage.”

The Junos, organized by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, will be held virtually this year in light of the pandemic and are scheduled to be broadcast via CBC on May 16th.

JUNO FAN CHOICE (PRESENTED BY FREEDOM MOBILE) / JUNO DU CHOIX DU PUBLIC (PRÉSENTÉ PAR FREEDOM MOBILE)

Ali Gatie Warner

Warner Curtis Waters BMG*Warner

BMG*Warner JP Saxe Arista*Sony

Arista*Sony Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal

Def Jam*Universal Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony

Columbia*Sony Les Cowboys Fringants Les disques de La Tribu*Propagande/Believe

Les disques de La Tribu*Propagande/Believe NAV XO*UniversalDev

XO*UniversalDev Shawn Mendes Island*Universal

Island*Universal Tate McRae RCA*Sony

RCA*Sony The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

SINGLE OF THE YEAR / SINGLE DE L’ANNÉE

Drink About Me Brett Kissel Warner

Brett Kissel Warner If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels) JP Saxe Arista*Sony

JP Saxe Arista*Sony Intentions (feat. Quavo) Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal

Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal Kissing Other People Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony

Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony Blinding Lights The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM INTERNATIONAL DE L’ANNÉE

Music To Be Murdered By Eminem Shady/Aftermath/Interscope*Universal

Eminem Shady/Aftermath/Interscope*Universal Fine Line Harry Styles Columbia*Sony

Harry Styles Columbia*Sony What You See Ain’t Always What You Get Luke Combs Sony

Luke Combs Sony Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke Victor Victor/Republic*Universal

Pop Smoke Victor Victor/Republic*Universal folklore Taylor Swift Republic*Universal

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA) / ALBUM DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR MUSIC CANADA)

YOU Ali Gatie Warner

Ali Gatie Warner Courage Céline Dion Columbia*Sony

Céline Dion Columbia*Sony Changes Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal

Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal Thanks for the Dance Leonard Cohen Sony

Leonard Cohen Sony After Hours The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA) / ARTISTE DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA)

Ali Gatie Warner

Warner Céline Dion Columbia*Sony

Columbia*Sony Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal

FMLY/Island/Universal Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal

Def Jam*Universal The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA) / GROUPE DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA)

Arkells Arkells*Universal

Arkells*Universal Half Moon Run Crystal Math*Universal

Crystal Math*Universal Loud Luxury Armada*Sony

Armada*Sony The Glorious Sons Black Box*Fontana North

Black Box*Fontana North The Reklaws Universal

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS) / RÉVÉLATION DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR FACTOR, LE GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA ET L’ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE DES RADIODIFFUSEURS)

Curtis Waters BMG*Warner

BMG*Warner JP Saxe Arista*Sony

Arista*Sony Powfu Columbia*Sony

Columbia*Sony Ryland James Universal

Universal Tate McRae RCA*Sony

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS) / RÉVÉLATION DE L’ANNÉE (GROUPE) (PRÉSENTÉ PAR FACTOR, LE GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA ET L’ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE DES RADIODIFFUSEURS)

2Frères Independent*Select

Independent*Select Crown Lands Universal

Universal MANILA GREY 1z Co*The Orchard

1z Co*The Orchard Peach Pit Columbia*Figure 8

Columbia*Figure 8 Young Bombs Universal

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN) / COMPOSITEUR DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR SOCAN)

Alanis Morissette

Publisher – Epiphanies Publishing/Kobalt Songs Music Publishing

“Ablaze”, “Reasons I Drink”, “Smiling” – co-songwriter Michael Farrell

SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD – Alanis Morissette Epiphany Music/Sony*The Orchard

Publisher – Epiphanies Publishing/Kobalt Songs Music Publishing – co-songwriter Michael Farrell SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD – Alanis Morissette Epiphany Music/Sony*The Orchard Alessia Cara

Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada

“Hell and High Water (feat. Alessia Cara)” – co-songwriters Bas Van Daalen, Jasper Helderman, Mickey Karbal, Philip Meckseper, Thomas Pentz

MUSIC IS THE WEAPON – Major Lazer Mad Decent*Universal

“I Choose” – co-songwriters Brayden Deskins, Colton Fisher, Diana Studenberg, Jason Rabinowitz, Jon Levine, Jordyn Kane, Kris Pearn, Mark Mothersbaugh

I CHOOSE (FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM ‘THE WILLOUGHBYS’) – Alessia Cara Def Jam*Universal

“Welcome Back (feat. Alessia Cara)” – co-songwriters Ali Gatie, Amy Allen, Blake Slatkin

WELCOME BACK – Ali Gatie Warner

Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada – co-songwriters Bas Van Daalen, Jasper Helderman, Mickey Karbal, Philip Meckseper, Thomas Pentz MUSIC IS THE WEAPON – Major Lazer Mad Decent*Universal – co-songwriters Brayden Deskins, Colton Fisher, Diana Studenberg, Jason Rabinowitz, Jon Levine, Jordyn Kane, Kris Pearn, Mark Mothersbaugh I CHOOSE (FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM ‘THE WILLOUGHBYS’) – Alessia Cara Def Jam*Universal – co-songwriters Ali Gatie, Amy Allen, Blake Slatkin WELCOME BACK Ali Gatie Warner Jessie Reyez

Publisher – BMG Rights Management Canada

“COFFIN (feat. Eminem)” – co-songwriters Andre Robertson, Marshall Mathers, Tobias Frelin

BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal

“FAR AWAY” – co-songwriters Rogét Chahayed, Vegyn (Joseph Thornalley)

FAR AWAY – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal

“NO ONE’S IN THE ROOM” – co-songwriters Dernst Emile II, Jordan Ullman

BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US+ – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal

Publisher – BMG Rights Management Canada – co-songwriters Andre Robertson, Marshall Mathers, Tobias Frelin BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal – co-songwriters Rogét Chahayed, Vegyn (Joseph Thornalley) FAR AWAY – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal – co-songwriters Dernst Emile II, Jordan Ullman BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US+ – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal JP Saxe

Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada

“A Little Bit Yours” – co-songwriters Alex St. Kitts, Benjamin Rice, Ryan Marrone

A LITTLE BIT YOURS – JP Saxe Arista*Sony

“Golf On TV” – co-songwriters Lennon Stella, Ruslan Odnoralov, Simon Wilcox

THREE. TWO. ONE. – Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony

“If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)” – co-songwriter Julia Michaels

HOLD IT TOGETHER – JP Saxe Arista*Sony

Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada – co-songwriters Alex St. Kitts, Benjamin Rice, Ryan Marrone A LITTLE BIT YOURS – JP Saxe Arista*Sony – co-songwriters Lennon Stella, Ruslan Odnoralov, Simon Wilcox THREE. TWO. ONE. – Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony co-songwriter Julia Michaels HOLD IT TOGETHER – JP Saxe Arista*Sony The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), & Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville

Publishers – Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Canada, & Universal Music Publishing Canada

“After Hours” – co-songwriters Carlo “Illangelo” Montagnese, Mario Winans

“Blinding Lights”, “Save Your Tears” – co-songwriters Max Martin, Oscar Holter

AFTER HOURS – The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM COUNTRY DE L’ANNÉE

Timeless Dallas Smith 604*Fontana North

Dallas Smith 604*Fontana North Jade Eagleson Jade Eagleson Universal

Jade Eagleson Universal heart theory Lindsay Ell Stoney Creek/BMG*Warner

Lindsay Ell Stoney Creek/BMG*Warner Drinkin’ Songs: The Collection MacKenzie Porter Big Loud*Independent/Stem

MacKenzie Porter Big Loud*Independent/Stem The Lemonade Stand Tenille Townes Sony

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM ADULTE ALTERNATIF DE L’ANNÉE

Sad Hunk BAHAMAS Barchords*Universal

BAHAMAS Barchords*Universal Are You in Love? Basia Bulat Secret City*Fontana North

Basia Bulat Secret City*Fontana North Fear Begonia Rex Baby*The Orchard

Begonia Rex Baby*The Orchard Unfollow The Rules Rufus Wainwright BMG*Warner

Rufus Wainwright BMG*Warner Are You Gone Sarah Harmer Arts & Crafts*Universal

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE) / ALBUM ALTERNATIF DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR LONG & MCQUADE)

Pity Party Curtis Waters BMG*Warner

Curtis Waters BMG*Warner The Sun and Her Scorch Dizzy Royal Mountain*Universal

Dizzy Royal Mountain*Universal Pray For It July Talk Sleepless*Universal

July Talk Sleepless*Universal This Place Sucks Ass PUP Little Dipper*Universal

PUP Little Dipper*Universal Heavy Light U.S. Girls Royal Mountain*Universal

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM POP DE L’ANNÉE

It’s Never Really Over Johnny Orlando Universal

Johnny Orlando Universal Hold It Together JP Saxe Arista*Sony

JP Saxe Arista*Sony Changes Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal

Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal Three. Two. One. Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony

Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony Ryland James Ryland James Universal

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM ROCK DE L’ANNÉE

Crown Lands Crown Lands Universal

Crown Lands Universal Ruthless JJ Wilde Black Box*Fontana North

JJ Wilde Black Box*Fontana North Colorado Neil Young & Crazy Horse Reprise*Warner

Neil Young & Crazy Horse Reprise*Warner All Of Us Sam Roberts Band Known Accomplice*Universal/Fontana North

Sam Roberts Band Known Accomplice*Universal/Fontana North A Beautiful Place to Drown Silverstein UNFD/NSEW*The Orchard

VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM DE JAZZ VOCAL DE L’ANNÉE

This Dream Of You Diana Krall Verve/Universal

Diana Krall Verve/Universal Out of Dust Laila Biali Chronograph*Fontana North

Laila Biali Chronograph*Fontana North Sinatra Matt Dusk Independent

Matt Dusk Independent With You Sammy Jackson Independent

Sammy Jackson Independent Clémence Sophie Day Jon Jon*Propagande/Believe

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO / ALBUM DE JAZZ DE L’ANNÉE

Gang of Three Andrés Vial Chromatic Audio

Andrés Vial Chromatic Audio Básico, No Básico y Dirigido Elmer Ferrer Independent

Elmer Ferrer Independent Elegant Traveler Jocelyn Gould Posi-tone*Alliance/The Orchard

Jocelyn Gould Posi-tone*Alliance/The Orchard Conpambiche Junior Santos Independent

Junior Santos Independent VENA Rachel Therrien Bonsaï Music*L’Autre

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: GROUP / ALBUM DE JAZZ DE L’ANNÉE : GROUPE

The reMission Andy Milne and Unison Sunnyside*AMPED/eOne

Andy Milne and Unison Sunnyside*AMPED/eOne Surfboard Brandi Disterheft Trio with George Coleman Justin Time*Warner

Brandi Disterheft Trio with George Coleman Justin Time*Warner Rythme de passage Emie R Roussel Trio UNI musiqc*Select

Emie R Roussel Trio UNI musiqc*Select First Spring Florian Hoefner Trio Alma*Universal

Florian Hoefner Trio Alma*Universal Trane of Thought, Live at the Rex Pat LaBarbera/Kirk MacDonald Quintet Cellar Music*MVD/La Reserve

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM INSTRUMENTAL DE L’ANNÉE

Movements III Blitz//Berlin Wax*Universal

Blitz//Berlin Wax*Universal Crowing Ignites Bruce Cockburn True North*Fontana North/IDLA

Bruce Cockburn True North*Fontana North/IDLA Eleven Words David Foster Universal

David Foster Universal Volume 1 Flore Laurentienne Costume*Propagande/Believe

Flore Laurentienne Costume*Propagande/Believe Prior Street Gordon Grdina Independent

ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE / ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

À tous les vents 2Frères MP3 Disques*Select

2Frères MP3 Disques*Select Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs Klô Pelgag Secret City*Fontana North

Klô Pelgag Secret City*Fontana North Les antipodes Les Cowboys Fringants Les disques de La Tribu*Propagande/Believe

Les Cowboys Fringants Les disques de La Tribu*Propagande/Believe Quand la nuit tombe Louis-Jean Cormier Simone*The Orchard

Louis-Jean Cormier Simone*The Orchard Pour déjouer l’ennui Pierre Lapointe Les Disques Audiogramme*Sony

CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM POUR ENFANTS DE L’ANNÉE

Letters and Numbers ABC Singsong Independent

ABC Singsong Independent Goodnight to You All: Traditional Lullabies from Ireland & the UK Charlie Hope Independent

Charlie Hope Independent Small But Mighty Ginalina Independent

Ginalina Independent J’aime mon école Njacko Backo and Kalimbas at Work Independent

Njacko Backo and Kalimbas at Work Independent Heart Parade Splash’N Boots Independent*The Orchard

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO OR CHAMBER / ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE : SOLO OU ENSEMBLE DE CHAMBRE

MOSAÏQUE Ensemble Made In Canada Independent*Canadian Music Centre

Ensemble Made In Canada Independent*Canadian Music Centre Bach & Brahms Reimagined James Ehnes, Jon Kimura Parker, Jens Lindemann Riverdale Classics*Independent

James Ehnes, Jon Kimura Parker, Jens Lindemann Riverdale Classics*Independent Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 4, 5 & 8 James Ehnes with Andrew Armstrong Onyx*PIAS Classics UK

James Ehnes with Andrew Armstrong Onyx*PIAS Classics UK La Peste Les Barocudas ATMA*Naxos

Les Barocudas ATMA*Naxos Ana Sokolović: Short Stories Quatuor Bozzini Collection QB*Actuelle CD

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: LARGE ENSEMBLE / ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE : GRAND ENSEMBLE

Mozart: Concertos pour piano / Piano Concertos Nos. 22 & 24 Les Violons du Roy, conducted by Jonathan Cohen, feat. Charles Richard-Hamelin Analekta*Select/The Orchard

Les Violons du Roy, conducted by Jonathan Cohen, feat. Charles Richard-Hamelin Analekta*Select/The Orchard Saint-Saëns: Piano Concertos Nos. 3, 5, & Other Works Louis Lortie with BBC Philharmonic, conducted by Edward Gardner Chandos*Naxos

Louis Lortie with BBC Philharmonic, conducted by Edward Gardner Chandos*Naxos Jacques Hétu: Concertos Orchestre symphonique de Laval, conducted by Alain Trudel, feat. Jean-Philippe Sylvestre ATMA*Naxos

Orchestre symphonique de Laval, conducted by Alain Trudel, feat. Jean-Philippe Sylvestre ATMA*Naxos Ginastera – Bernstein – Moussa: Œuvres pour violon et orchestre / Works for Violin and Orchestra Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano, feat. Andrew Wan Analekta*Select/The Orchard

Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano, feat. Andrew Wan Analekta*Select/The Orchard Penderecki: St. Luke Passion Orchestre symphonique de Montréal with Kraków Philharmonic Choir & Warsaw Boys’ Choir, conducted by Kent Nagano BIS*Naxos

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: VOCAL OR CHORAL / ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE : VOCAL OU CHORAL

La passione Barbara Hannigan with Ludwig Orchestra ALPHA Classics*Naxos

Barbara Hannigan with Ludwig Orchestra ALPHA Classics*Naxos Massenet: Thaïs Erin Wall, Joshua Hopkins, Andrew Staples, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir with Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis Chandos*Naxos

Erin Wall, Joshua Hopkins, Andrew Staples, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir with Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis Chandos*Naxos Nuits blanches: Airs d’opéra à la cour de Russie au XVIIe siècle / Opera Arias at the Russian Court of the 18th Century Karina Gauvin with Pacific Baroque Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Weimann ATMA*Naxos

Karina Gauvin with Pacific Baroque Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Weimann ATMA*Naxos Sea Dreams Luminous Voices, conducted by Timothy Shantz Leaf Music*Naxos

Luminous Voices, conducted by Timothy Shantz Leaf Music*Naxos Sarah Slean and Symphony Nova Scotia Sarah Slean with Symphony Nova Scotia, conducted by Bernhard Gueller Centrediscs*Naxos

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR / COMPOSITION CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE

Take The Dog Sled Alexina Louie Centrediscs*Naxos

Alexina Louie Centrediscs*Naxos Commedia dell’arte Ana Sokolović Collection QB*Actuelle CD

Ana Sokolović Collection QB*Actuelle CD Harbour Anna Höstman Redshift*Independent

Anna Höstman Redshift*Independent Violin Concerto “Adrano” Samy Moussa Analekta*Select/The Orchard

Samy Moussa Analekta*Select/The Orchard Tachitipo Zosha Di Castri New Focus*Canadian Music Centre

RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR / ENREGISTREMENT RAP DE L’ANNÉE

New Mania 88GLAM 88GLAM*Independent

88GLAM 88GLAM*Independent Baby Gravy 2 bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby Gravy*InGrooves

bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby Gravy*InGrooves Cold World Eric Reprid Independent

Eric Reprid Independent Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version) NAV XO*Universal

NAV XO*Universal ELEMENTS Vol. 1 TOBi RCA*Sony

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR / ENREGISTREMENT DANCE DE L’ANNÉE

MINE Felix Cartal, Sophie Simmons Physical Presents*Fontana North

Felix Cartal, Sophie Simmons Physical Presents*Fontana North Dancing In The Dark Frank Walker Ultra

Frank Walker Ultra BUBBA KAYTRANADA RCA*Sony

KAYTRANADA RCA*Sony Someone Else REZZ x Grabbitz RCA*Sony

REZZ x Grabbitz RCA*Sony Voices So Sus Westwood X*Independent

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR / ENREGISTREMENT R&B CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE

BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal

Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal Where You Are Savannah Ré 1Music/Universal

Savannah Ré 1Music/Universal Solaris Shay Lia N.O.T.E.*AWAL

Shay Lia N.O.T.E.*AWAL After Hours The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal Holiday TOBi RCA*Sony

REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR / ENREGISTREMENT REGGAE DE L’ANNÉE

Give It All Ammoye Donsome*Independent

Ammoye Donsome*Independent Black Man Blessed Jumpshot*Independent

Blessed Jumpshot*Independent Roots Rock (ft. Micah Shemaiah, Lasai & Big Sugar) Dubmatix Renegade Studios/Fontana North*The Orchard

Dubmatix Renegade Studios/Fontana North*The Orchard Let It Be Done Kirk Diamond The Movement Of Ahryel*Independent

Kirk Diamond The Movement Of Ahryel*Independent I Pray TOME x Sean Kingston Kiza Music*M.A.D. Solution

INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY APTN) / ARTISTE OU GROUPE AUTOCHTONE DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR APTN)

Kîyânaw Burnstick Independent

Burnstick Independent Church House Blues Crystal Shawanda True North*Fontana North/IDLA

Crystal Shawanda True North*Fontana North/IDLA The Ridge Julian Taylor Independent*MVD/IDLA

Julian Taylor Independent*MVD/IDLA North Star Calling Leela Gilday Diva Sound*Outside

Leela Gilday Diva Sound*Outside Nunarjua Isulinginniani Terry Uyarak Aakuluk*Fontana North

CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM ROOTS CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE

The Ridge Julian Taylor Independent*MVD/IDLA

Julian Taylor Independent*MVD/IDLA North Star Calling Leela Gilday Diva Sound*Outside

Leela Gilday Diva Sound*Outside Bravado Rose Cousins Outside

Rose Cousins Outside CHICKABOOM! Tami Neilson Outside

Tami Neilson Outside Reliever William Prince Six Shooter*Universal

TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM ROOTS TRADITIONNEL DE L’ANNÉE

All Hands Beòlach Free Dirt

Beòlach Free Dirt Debout! Le Diable à Cinq Independent*Les Disques Passeport

Le Diable à Cinq Independent*Les Disques Passeport 13 or So Nick Hornbuckle Ruby’s Slipper*Independent

Nick Hornbuckle Ruby’s Slipper*Independent Bet On Love Pharis & Jason Romero Lula*Fontana North/Free Dirt

Pharis & Jason Romero Lula*Fontana North/Free Dirt The Thing About Fish Rum Ragged Singsong

BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM DE BLUES DE L’ANNÉE

Hell Bent with Grace Angel Forrest Ad litteram*Select

Angel Forrest Ad litteram*Select Church House Blues Crystal Shawanda True North*Fontana North/IDLA

Crystal Shawanda True North*Fontana North/IDLA Spirits in the Water Dione Taylor Matay*Independent

Dione Taylor Matay*Independent Solar Powered Too Rick Fines RAF*Outside

Rick Fines RAF*Outside The Reckless One Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar Gypsy Soul*Fontana North

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM CHRÉTIEN/GOSPEL CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE

All Things New Allen Froese Independent

Allen Froese Independent The Cure K-Anthony Independent

K-Anthony Independent Alive & Breathing Matt Maher Provident/Sony*Anchor

Matt Maher Provident/Sony*Anchor THE WAY Shawna Cain SOG Entertainment*Independent

Shawna Cain SOG Entertainment*Independent Wouldn’t You Love to Know? Steve Bell Independent

WORLD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM DE MUSIQUE DU MONDE DE L’ANNÉE

VelkomBak Gypsy Kumbia Orchestra Independent*Believe

Gypsy Kumbia Orchestra Independent*Believe The Gold Diggers Lengaïa Salsa Brava Lulaworld*Symphonic

Lengaïa Salsa Brava Lulaworld*Symphonic Patria Mazacote Justin Time*Warner

Mazacote Justin Time*Warner Espiral OKAN Lulaworld*Symphonic

OKAN Lulaworld*Symphonic Kora Flamenca Zal Sissokho Analekta*Select/The Orchard

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR / PRIX JACK RICHARDSON DU PRODUCTEUR DE L’ANNÉE

Akeel Henry

“Rain (feat. Swae Lee)” (co-producer Mike ‘DZL’ Holmes)

BACK HOME – Trey Songz Atlantic*Warner

“Spell My Name” (co-producer Antonio Dixon)

SPELL MY NAME – Toni Braxton Island*Universal

(co-producer Mike ‘DZL’ Holmes) BACK HOME – Trey Songz Atlantic*Warner (co-producer Antonio Dixon) SPELL MY NAME – Toni Braxton Island*Universal Jordon Manswell

“Fallin’” (co-producers Jonathan Martin, Toni Braxton)

SPELL MY NAME – Toni Braxton Island*Universal

“Home”

PROVERB – Dylan Sinclair Five Stone*Independent

(co-producers Jonathan Martin, Toni Braxton) SPELL MY NAME – Toni Braxton Island*Universal PROVERB – Dylan Sinclair Five Stone*Independent KAYTRANADA

“10% (feat. Kali Uchis)”

BUBBA – KAYTRANADA RCA*Sony

“Frontstreet (Freestyle)”

FRONTSTREET (FREESTYLE) – Mick Jenkins RCA*Sony

BUBBA – KAYTRANADA RCA*Sony FRONTSTREET (FREESTYLE) – Mick Jenkins RCA*Sony Murda Beatz

“motive (with Doja Cat)” (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, Mr. Franks, Tommy Brown)

POSITIONS – Ariana Grande Republic*Universal

“Say You Love Me” (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, OG Parker)

SLIME & B – Chris Brown & Young Thug RCA*Sony

(co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, Mr. Franks, Tommy Brown) POSITIONS – Ariana Grande Republic*Universal (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, OG Parker) SLIME & B – Chris Brown & Young Thug RCA*Sony WondaGurl

“Aim For The Moon (feat. Quavo)” (co-producers 5ive Beatz, 808Melo, Dani, Dez Wright, Tyy Beats)

SHOOT FOR THE STARS AIM FOR THE MOON – Pop Smoke Victor Victor/Republic*Universal

“GANG GANG” (co-producer Vou)

JACKBOYS – JACKBOYS & Sheck Wes Epic/Cactus Jack*Sony

RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR / INGÉNIEUR D’ENREGISTREMENT DE L’ANNÉE

George Seara

“Good Love”, “Take Me Home”

TAKE ME HOME – Shawn Hook Ultra

TAKE ME HOME – Shawn Hook Ultra Jason Dufour

“All of the Feelings”

CRAVE – Kiesza Zebra Spirit Tribe*Kartel

“Whiskey Tonight”

JADE EAGLESON – Jade Eagleson Universal

CRAVE – Kiesza Zebra Spirit Tribe*Kartel JADE EAGLESON – Jade Eagleson Universal Johann Deterville

“Home”

PROVERB – Dylan Sinclair Five Stone*Independent

“LA MEMORIA”

BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal

PROVERB – Dylan Sinclair Five Stone*Independent BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal John ‘Beetle’ Bailey

“The End of a Love Affair”

VEGAS BREEZE – Micah Barnes Independent*Fontana North

“The Grand Bazaar (feat Béla Fleck and Robi Botos)”

REFUGE – Sultans Of String Independent*Fontana North

VEGAS BREEZE – Micah Barnes Independent*Fontana North REFUGE – Sultans Of String Independent*Fontana North Serban Ghenea

“Blinding Lights”

AFTER HOURS – The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal

“positions”

POSITIONS – Ariana Grande Republic*Universal

ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR / GRAPHISME D’ALBUM DE L’ANNÉE

Jared Barter (Art Director & Designer), Michael Zavacky (Art Director & Illustrator), Maryn Devine and Rémi Thériault (Photographers)

JUST WORDS – Lynne Hanson Independent

JUST WORDS – Lynne Hanson Independent Julien Hébert (Art Director), David Beauchemin (Designer) , Florence Obrecht (Illustrator), Marc-Étienne Mongrain (Photographer)

NOTRE-DAME-DES-SEPT-DOULEURS – Klô Pelgag Secret City * Fontana North

NOTRE-DAME-DES-SEPT-DOULEURS – Klô Pelgag Secret City * Fontana North
Lido Pimienta and Orly Anan (Art Directors), Mat Dunlap (Designer) , Daniela Murillo (Photographer)
MISS COLOMBIA – Lido Pimienta ANTI*Fontana North

MISS COLOMBIA – Lido Pimienta ANTI*Fontana North

and , MISS COLOMBIA – Lido Pimienta ANTI*Fontana North Luke Hoskin (Art Director), John Meloche (Designer) , Martin Wittfooth (Illustrator)

PALIMPSEST – Protest The Hero Independent

, PALIMPSEST – Protest The Hero Independent Peter Dreimanis (Art Director, Designer, & Photographer), Scott Waring (Art Director & Designer), Leah Fay (Designer), Lyle Bell and Ty Snaden (Photographers)

PRAY FOR IT – July Talk Sleepless*Universal

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR / VIDÉO DE L’ANNÉE

Wait No More Ben Knechtel Scott Helman Warner

Scott Helman Warner Wrap Me Up Brittney Canda & Vincent René-Lortie Sheenah Ko Independent*Select

Sheenah Ko Independent*Select NO ONE’S IN THE ROOM Emma Higgins Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal

Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal INTRUDERS Les Solis (Solis Animation Inc.) & Peter Huang Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal

Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island/Universal Pomegranate Nick DenBoer deadmau5 & The Neptunes mau5trap*AWAL

ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FORD OF CANADA) / ALBUM ÉLECTRONIQUE DE L’ANNÉE

Lavender God ATTLAS mau5trap*AWAL

ATTLAS mau5trap*AWAL Desire Bob Moses Domino*Redeye

Bob Moses Domino*Redeye Suddenly Caribou Merge*F.A.B.

Caribou Merge*F.A.B. Juvenile CRi Courage*Sony

CRi Courage*Sony All the Time Jessy Lanza Hyperdub*Redeye

METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM DE MUSIQUE MÉTAL/HARD DE L’ANNÉE

Ballistic, Sadistic Annihilator Silver Lining*Warner

Annihilator Silver Lining*Warner Unconquered Kataklysm Nuclear Blast*AEC/Believe

Kataklysm Nuclear Blast*AEC/Believe Palimpsest Protest The Hero Independent

Protest The Hero Independent Abyss Unleash The Archers Napalm*Sony

Unleash The Archers Napalm*Sony Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm! Vile Creature Prosthetic*The Orchard

ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR / ALBUM ADULTE CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE

Such Pretty Forks in the Road Alanis Morissette Epiphany Music/Sony*The Orchard

Alanis Morissette Epiphany Music/Sony*The Orchard Courage Céline Dion Columbia*Sony

Céline Dion Columbia*Sony Starlit Afternoon Craig Stickland eOne

Craig Stickland eOne Pour déjouer l’ennui Pierre Lapointe Les Disques Audiogramme * Sony

Pierre Lapointe Les Disques Audiogramme Sony CH III: The Come Up STORRY Independent*Foundation Media

COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA) / ALBUM DE COMÉDIE DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA)

PanDerek (1st Wave!) Derek Seguin Independent

Derek Seguin Independent Horse Power Jacob Samuel 800 Pound Gorilla*Independent/ADA/Warner

Jacob Samuel 800 Pound Gorilla*Independent/ADA/Warner Existing Is Exhausting Matt Wright Chilly Brain*Independent

Matt Wright Chilly Brain*Independent The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life Nick Nemeroff Independent

Nick Nemeroff Independent Decoxification Shirley Gnome 604*Fontana North

TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR / ENREGISTREMENT R&B/SOUL TRADITIONNEL DE L’ANNÉE