Organizers For The Lowlands Festival Moving Forward With Plans For A Live Event This Year

BIDDINGHUIZEN, Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Dutch Lowlands festival are moving forward with plans for an in-person event featuring an international talent lineup for later this year.

The festival, which is set for August 20-22, 2021, features a bill that includes Liam Gallagher, Declan McKenna, YUNGBLUD, The Chemical Brothers, Jack Garratt, Caribou, and Kaytranada, among numerous others.

However, organizers sounded a cautious note regarding the lineup and other details of the festival, noting that the situation on the ground with coronavirus remains fluid.

“We cannot predict the future. Due to measures that may still apply during Lowlands, it may turn out that not all acts will be able to attend. We are not only dependent on measures in the Netherlands, but also on those in countries where acts come from and / or are going to tour. The most important thing at the moment is that all these acts have wholeheartedly indicated that they will be there when the circumstances permit. Of course we are in talks with even more acts that have not yet been confirmed,” organizers said in a statement announcing the return of the event.

“We are convinced that, if the vaccination coverage continues to develop positively, the vaccines are effective and care is spared, the measures will be relaxed and we will soon be able to meet each other in the polder in August. We are working on various scenarios to organize Lowlands safely, which could include quick tests. We can imagine that you have questions about that. Because no one knows exactly how the virus will behave in the near future and what the demands from politicians will be, we cannot yet provide a detailed answer to all questions. As Lowlands gets closer, we will of course keep you closely informed about this. If it turns out that, contrary to expectations, Lowlands cannot continue, a ticket arrangement will of course be drawn up again,” the statement continued.

Also, if you don’t aren’t’ holding over tickets from last year’s postponed event, it is unlikely you will be able to score passes for this year’s return to live.

“Last year, the tickets for Lowlands 2020 were completely sold out in five hours. Because the festival could not take place due to corona, visitors were given the option to request a refund. As a result, a small number of tickets will be available for Lowlands 2021. These tickets will go on sale at a later time, the start date of ticket sales will be announced via the Lowlands website and socials,” organizers said.