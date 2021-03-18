Pulse Music Group Launches A Management Venture With 100 Management’s Luke Mitzman

Pulse Music Group has partnered with veteran talent agent Luke Mitzman of 100 Management to form a new management division.

Founded in 2015 by Mitzman, after his former client Zane Lowe made the jump from the UK’s BBC Radio 1 to Apple Music, 100 Management has grown to represent Usher, Netsky, Cirkut who is co-managed with Mike Caren and Disney’s Olivia Holt.

Matt McNeal, who has been working as a Publishing A&R consultant for PULSE Music Group (formerly A&R/Manager of Dreamville), will also be joining the PULSE Management team with an eye towards both the publishing and management aspects of the business.

McNeal’s client roster includes Cardiak (credits include H.E.R., PartyNextDoor, Rick Ross, Nipsey Hussle, Trey Songs, Cordae); Eric Hudson (Kanye West, Trey Songz, K. Michelle, Nas, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey); Rascal (IDK, Goldlink, Casanova); Supermiles (Wale Dave East, Tory Lanez, Elhae); Mario Luciano (H.E.R.,YG, Big Krit); and Shroom (Logic Ft Eminem, Ari Lennox, Meek Mill, JadaKiss, SiR, Jessie Reyez).

As well, Mitman has launched a ‘streetwear’ fashion brand 424, which has become the official partner to the Arsenal soccer team and a global collaborator of Adidas. Mitzman has also helped to secure two new television shows for his client, tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who has multiple brand partnerships and recently launched his own skincare line, called WOO.

Forming part of the new venture will be 100 Management executives Rosie Foster-Smith (General Manager) and Diego Andrade (Creative Director).

“Artistic credibility has never taken a backseat to commercial success at PULSE, and by partnering with Luke on the management side of the business, we’re taking significant steps toward bringing that shared philosophy and talent management expertise into the management division of PULSE. He has had great success in identifying talent that will shape and push the paradigm,” said Pulse Co-CEO Josh Abraham.

“Scott and Josh have built a dream company in PULSE with a reputation for its selectivity and creative sensibilities – we plan to carry that forward with PULSE Management. Over the course of many breakfasts, Scott, Josh and I realized how aligned we were on building something that gives the highly focused, bespoke approach of a boutique company, but with the resources and creative muscle of a well-networked management operation. On top of that, they’re both really good people that I am proud to call my partners. I’m also excited to work with Ashley, who is hands down one of the strongest A&Rs out there,” added Mitzman.