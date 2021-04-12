EDM Boomed On Spotify During The Pandemic

(Hypebot) — Determined to get the dance music fix despite the pandemic lockdown, fans, DJ and venues turned to Spotify creating tens of thousands of new dance playlists.

Since the start of 2021, the dance music community has created 80,000 new Spotify playlists created with ‘Dance’ in the title and streamed 143 million hours of dance music.

In the last 90 days, there has been a 26% uptick in the number of UK playlists with ‘Kitchen Rave’ in the title.

Top dance sub-genres on Spotify include : Dance Pop – with more than 4 billion streams since the beginning of 2021 Tropical House EDM House Electro House

Since the beginning of 2021, Calvin Harris was the most streamed commercial dance artist, followed by David Guetta and Travis Scott. ‘Don’t Play’ by Anne-Marie, Digital Farm Animals and KSI is the top commercial dance track of 2021 so far.

Christie Driver-Snell, Dance Music Editor at Spotify says: ‘’I know I’m not alone when I say I can’t wait to get back into my favorite venues. Whilst we all eagerly await doors re-opening, it has been amazing to see the interest in the genre across the platform with both new and loyal fans turning to tracks to lift their mood, mark the arrival of the weekend and relive dancefloor moments. With festivals and live events set to start taking place this year, excitement is at its peak. We are seeing this reflected on platform, with dance having an incredible year on Spotify.’’