Eventbrite To Host Reconvene, A Virtual Business Conference For Independent Event Creators

(CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing and event platform Eventbrite announced Reconvene, a free online seminar for independent content creators about creating live events in the era of COVID-19.

Featured speakers lined up for the virtual conference include Priya Parker, the best-selling author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters and the host of The New York Times podcast, “Together Apart” and Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF and guest host of the “In the Bubble” podcast. The summit will also feature expert talks from industry leaders such as Dayna Frank, board president and co-founder of National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)

The event will also feature a variety of Eventbrite creators, including Radha Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of DAYBREAKER; Nora Abousteit, founder of CraftJam; and Lyndal Reed, head of strategy and operations for The Guardian Live.

The free virtual conference will also include networking opportunities, workshops, and skillshares.

“Last year nearly five million live experiences took place on Eventbrite, proving that the pent-up demand for connection is real and will continue to fuel the experience economy as we come out of this global pandemic,” said Julia Hartz, co-founder and CEO of Eventbrite. “As the world reopens and people gather in-person again, we want to celebrate, amplify and empower event creators as they reimagine and rebuild a new live events industry.”

For more information, or to register for the conference, check here: https://www.eventbrite.com/reconvene/?aff=homepage1