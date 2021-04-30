EU declares ‘Apple Has A Monopoly’ After Spotify complaint

(Hypebot) — European regulators determined that “Apple has a monopoly” on how it distributes music streaming apps to owners of iPhones and other Apple devices and are calling for action.

“Our preliminary finding is that Apple exercises considerable market power in the distribution of music streaming apps to owners of Apple devices. On that market, Apple has a monopoly,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU head of competition policy.

“The European Commission has informed Apple of its preliminary view that it distorted competition in the music streaming market as it abused its dominant position for the distribution of music streaming apps through its App Store.”

Apple Replies

“Spotify has become the largest music subscription service in the world, and we’re proud of the role we played in that,” Apple said a statement. “Once again, they want all the benefits of the App Store but don’t think they should have to pay anything for that.”