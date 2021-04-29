Genesis Announce First North American Tour In 14 Years

(CelebrityAccess) — British rock legends Genesis announced plans to return to North America for the first time in 14 years for the Last Domino? Tour.

The tour, which features the classic lineup of Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford, will hit major cities in the U.S. and Canada, starting at the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 15th and closing out at TD Garden in Boston on December 15th.

The tour is the first return to the U.S. for Genesis since their 2007 “Turn It On Again” tour, which saw the band playing in sold-out stadiums around the world.

Configured as a reunion run, the tour was originally scheduled to hit the ground in the UK in 2020 but fell by the wayside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Messrs. Banks, Collins, and Rutherford will be joined on the run by Phil’s son Nic Collins, who will step in on the drums, and Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass.