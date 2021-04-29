Taylor Perry Promoted To Junior Account Exec At Shore Fire

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Taylor Perry to the role of Junior Account Executive.

Perry will be based out of Shore Fire’s Gotham offices where she previously toiled as a publicity coordinator.

A native of Pennsylvania, Perry attended NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, where she studied songwriting, the music industry and managed a student-run record label.

Before she joined the Shore Fire team, Perry interned at Paradigm Talent Agency, S-Curve Records, Nu Wave Media and Mtheory.

After joining Shore Fire in June 2020, Perry has collaborated on campaigns for Natalie Bergman, John Fogerty, Pat Metheny, Margo Price, Todd Rundgren, Single Lock Records, and the Twenty Thousand Hertz podcast, among others.

“Although Taylor started at Shore Fire amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic, her great enthusiasm for the job, and strong desire to connect with co-workers and clients was immediately evident. She has grown immensely as a publicist in her time here and we’re so excited to see her take on this new role,” said Shore Fire Senior Vice President Matt Hanks.