ASM Global To Manage Derby’s New In-Development Concert Hall

DERBY , UK (CelebrityAccess) — The City Council of Derby has named ASM Global to operate the city’s brand new performance venue at Becketwell Derby.

Under the terms of the agreement, has been awarded preferred bidder status to manage, operate, and program the new, yet-to-be-named venue which will serve as an anchor to the £200m mixed-use entertainment, commercial and residential district currently being developed in Derby.

When it opens, the concert facility will feature a 3,500-capacity auditorium with a fully flexible, scalable event space capable that will be used for concerts, stand-up comedy, family shows, musical theatre, conferences, and exhibitions.

The new venue will also include a 400-capacity secondary space, allowing the facility to host a wider range of events.

Work on the performance venue is set to commence in early 2022, backed by commercial real estate developer St James Securities with additional financing from Derby, with a planned handover to the ASM Global in 2024

“ASM Global are delighted to partner with St James Securities and Derby City Council on the launch of the new Becketwell Venue for the City of Derby. The city has a rich history of events and culture, and Derby represented an obvious choice for ASM Global in expanding our extensive global portfolio of over 350 venues, which will see us launching into the UK Midlands region for the first time,” said Tom Lynch, Group Commercial Director & Senior Vice President, Europe of ASM Global

“It’s vital that we move forward to deliver a new venue as part of Derby’s recovery plan and for the city’s leisure and culture ambitions. By working with our private sector partners, we can do just that and bring a state-of-the-art entertainments and events venue to Derby,” added Cllr Matthew Holmes, Deputy Leader of Derby City Council.

“ASM Global are world leading venue operators with a proven track record, so we are delighted to be teaming up with them and St James Securities for this project. They have the proven ability to bring the very best in entertainment and events to Derby, something that is long overdue,” Holmes concluded.