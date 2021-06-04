Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel Resigns From Live Nation’s Board.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, Live Nation revealed that Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel has resigned from the promoter’s board of directors, effective immediately.

“Ari’s input and insights have played a beneficial role as we’ve fostered years of growth at Live Nation. We are deeply appreciative of his contributions to the company and wish him the best of luck in all he does moving forward,” Live Nation said in an SEC filing announcing his departure.

Emanuel, who is a founding partner and CEO of Endeavor Talent Agency, played a key role in the company’s merger with rival William Morris in 2009.

While Live Nation did not provide a reason for Emanuel’s exit from the board, the company stipulated that his resignation “was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

Emanuel’s exit appears to have been a surprise move as he was standing for reelection at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on June 10th at the time of his announced departure. According to the statement, he has withdrawn from the election.