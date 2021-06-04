Mt. Joy, Trampled By Turtles, Herbie Hancock, Widespread Panic Among The Acts Announced For Oxbow RiverStage’s 2021 Return To Live

NAPA (CelebrityAccess) — Blue Note Entertainment Group and Another Planet Entertainment announced the lineup for the return of live music this summer at the Oxbow RiverStage, the new amphitheater in Downtown Napa, CA.

The Oxbow, which debuted in 2019 with an abbreviated season of just four shows, was set to host a full summer of concerts in 2020 but, like the rest of the live events industry, those plans were curtailed by the pandemic.

Now they are back with shows kicking off on August 14 with a double bill featuring Mt. Joy & Trampled by Turtles. Billy Idol is lined up to perform on August 21st, followed by a free show featuring Brett Dennen on August 22.

Widespread Panic is slated to perform a three-night stand at the Oxbow, starting on August 27th but if you were hoping to score tickets to that show, you might be out of luck as it is already fully sold out.

The Oxbow’s 2021 concert season continues in September with Rodrigo y Gabriela on September 11, Death Cab for Cutie on September 17, Gary Clark Jr. on September 18, Herbie Hancock on September 25, as well as Sound Tribe Sector 9 performing two nights on October 8 and 9.

The John Fogerty performance, which was originally scheduled for August 13, 2020, remains postponed but we’ve been reliably told that a new date is in the works.

The 5,000-capacity Oxbow River Stage features both general admission and reserved seating options as well as ‘Gold Ticket’ VIP packages through a partnership with Feast It Forward, featuring a wine bar lounge, a dedicated entrance, and more.