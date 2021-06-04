Splendour In The Grass Launches Splendour XR, A New Take On The Virtual Festival

BYRON BAY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Secret Sound’s Australian music festival Splendour in the Grass announced the debut of Splendour XR, a virtual event billed as an ‘extended reality’ music festival.

A ticketed event, Splendour XR will allow fans to design a virtual version of themselves to navigate the digital festival which is set in a virtual re-creation of Splendour’s Byron Bay venue. Visitors will e able to explore the festival grounds and interact with other fans as they watch live performances from artists lined up for the event.

The virtual festival features a bill of artsts that includes Khalid, Chvrches, Charli XCX, The Killers, Band of Horses, Tash Sultana, Vance Joy, Of Monsters And Men, Black Puma, Phoebe Bridgers, The Avalanches, Griff, The Chats, and numerous others.

The virtual festival will also feature a Global village offering cultural programming and workshops such as guided meditation and yoga classes, as well as Little Splendour, which is aimed at younger fans and a comedy club to provide a respite from the music.

Splendour XR will also include the Splendour Forum, which will offer two days of debate, panels, interviews, and discussions with a curated selection of prominent journalists, musicians, and activists.

Splendour XR has been created in collaboration with San Francisco based social virtual reality platform developers Sansar.