Miranda Lambert Opens A Mexican Restaurant And Concert Space In Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music recording artist Miranda Lambert announced that she has partnered with her long-time personal designer, Phara Queen, and TC Restaurant Group to launch Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, new Tex-Mex cantina and performance space in Nashville.

The four-story facility includes a main dining area and five different bars, which showcase pieces of the Lambert’s performance wardrobe, tour memorabilia and special vintage items personally collected by Miranda on her travels.

The space also includes custom artwork from Tim “Tiny” Parker, including a 12-foot sculpted Saguaro cactus, a giant mirred saddle and a 30 foot mural featuring some of Lambert’s favorite possessions, including her horses, Airstream, and red Chevrolet.

The upper floors include a performance space featuring another Parker mural along with room for dancing, DJs, or live performances.

The top floor, the Parlor, features an overlooking mezzanine that can host private events, VIP parties and will provide a private space for Lambert.

The restaurant, which held a soft opening for family and friends on May 25th, is located on Broadway in downtown Nashville near Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and just a few doors down from the Nashville eateries branded by other artists such as Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honkey Tonk, Florida Georgia Line House, and Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge.