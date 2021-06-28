Amazon Launches Vinyl Subscription Service

(Hypebot) — Amazon has quietly launched a monthly vinyl record subscription service.

Vinyl sales were 29% in 2020 leading to production delays that can leave both new releases and classic titles out of stock for months.

Aimed squarely at satisfying collectors of the latter, Amazon Music’s Golden Era of Vinyl subscription box brings fans the greatest albums to come out of the 1960s and ’70s – “must-haves for anyone building the ultimate vinyl collection.”

Vinyl Club details from Amazon:

GET AN ESSENTIAL ALBUM, EVERY MONTH – Join the club and receive one must-own record from the Golden Era of Vinyl (1960s-1970s) each month, handpicked by the experts at Amazon Music.

BUILD THE ULTIMATE VINYL COLLECTION – Start or grow an enviable collection with some of the greatest albums ever — Iconic classics from artists like Pink Floyd, Aretha Franklin, ABBA, and more. A great gift for anyone who’s just fallen in love with vinyl.

SUBSCRIBE WITH CONFIDENCE – You can skip a month or cancel any time.

BE AMONG THE FIRST – Subscribe now and help us evolve our service by providing feedback on your experience.

More at Amazon’s Vinyl of the Month Club: The Golden Era – Vinyl Subscription

