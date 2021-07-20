Fran Romeo Joins Neste Live!

(CelebrityAccess) — Industry veteran Fran Romeo has joined the event production Live Nation joint venture Neste Live! as a talent buyer and consultant.

With more than 2 decades in the industry, Romeo has gained a reputation as a talent buyer. Before she founded the Fran Romeo Agency, she spent more than 10 years as an owner of Romeo Entertainment Group (REG), during which time she earned numerous industry accolades including the IEBA Industry Achievement Award.

Her resume also includes stints as Managing Director of TBA Entertainment Corporation’s Seattle office and Executive Vice President of TBA Entertainment’s Fairs and Festivals division. She has also held a seat on the Board of Directors for both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA).

“We are excited about this new partnership with Fran Romeo as she is considered a top talent buyer in the Fair marketplace, and we expect this affiliation will bring high-level service and programming opportunities to Neste Live!’s Fair clients,” said Gil Cunningham, President of Neste Live.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me as Gil was my mentor when I first began buying talent and having the affiliation with Neste Live! brings a new level of offerings for my event clients,” shares Romeo. “It’s great to have Live Nation recognize the importance of the Fair market in the entertainment space.”

Neste Live! launched in early 2019 with a focus on providing turn-key talent buying and event production services for festivals, fairs, and corporate clients following Live Nation’s acquisition of the event marketing company Neste.