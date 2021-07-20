Grand Funk Railroad Follow Agent Zach Hartley To UTA

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Classic rock icons Grand Funk Railroad have followed their longtime agent Zach Hartley and signed with United Talent Agency.

“Grand Funk is one of the great all-time rock and roll acts. To be able to play a part in their legendary career is a huge honor and we are excited to welcome them to the UTA family,” said agent Curt Motley, part of UTA’s leadership team in Nashville.

“After 52 years, the legacy of Grand Funk Railroad continues full steam,” added Hartley. “Their love of and commitment to the live experience has touched fans across the country and I am increasingly excited each year as we write a new chapter in their story.”

Hartley, a longtime agent at Paradigm’s Nashville digs, joined UTA in 2021.

Grand Funk Railroad is currently on the road with their “Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour,” which kicked off earlier this month at Southern Ground Amphitheater in Fayetteville, Georgia with additional dates scheduled through the rest of the year.