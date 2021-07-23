Video Screen Collapses During Setup For Rolling Loud Miami

(CelebrityAccess) — A giant video screen collapsed during the setup of the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Thursday, one day before gates were scheduled to open at the event.

In a social media post, festival organizers said that no one was injured in the collapse and stated that the damage will be repaired before the festival doors open on Friday.

A photo of the collapse by Miami Fox affiliate WSVN shows speaker stacks and stage trusses scattered across a concrete surface as onlookers appear to assess the damage.

The festival, which takes place Hard Rock Stadium in Miami from July 23-25, with a lineup that includes A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.