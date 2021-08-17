Bob Dylan Sued For Alleged Sexual Abuse

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is facing a lawsuit that accuses of him of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965, according to court documents.

The suit, filed on Friday in a New York Court, alleges that over a six-week period in May and April, 1965, Dylan, befriended and sexually abused a girl, identified only as ‘J.C.’ multiple times during a two month period in 1965.

The lawsuit also alleges that Dylan, whose legal name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, befriended the purported victim in a bid to “lower her inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol, and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

The suit claims that the abuse occurred at Dylan’s apartment at the famed Chelsea Hotel in New York, where the victim claims that she was falsely imprisoned.

Through the suit, the victim is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

In a statement provided to USA Today, a rep for Dylan said the accusations against him are “untrue” and “will be vigorously defended.”

A rep for Dylan did not respond to an additional request for comment.