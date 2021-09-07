Pabst Theater Group
Andy MacIntyre Named Director Of Partnerships/VIP Sales At Pabst Theater Group

Posted on by Ian Courtney
(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran entertainment marketing exec Andy MacIntyre has been appointed as Director of Partnerships & VIP Sales at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Group.

In his new role, MacIntyre will oversee partnerships, group sales, and the development of VIP programs at the group’s portfolio of venues, which includes Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater, Turner Ballroom & The Backroom at Colectivo.

“I am honored to work for a company that values its employees, has taken an active leadership role not only in the Milwaukee community but has helped support the live music industry (and its independent venues and promoters) the past year,” MacIntyre said in a statement announcing his new gig.

Prior to his new post at PTG, MacIntyre spent almost two decades at Milwaukee-based GMR Marketing, where he oversaw event and program marketing for clients such as ExxonMobile, Altria, Comcast, Cisco, Molson Coors, and CBS, among others.

His resume also includes roles at APA and WME where he served as an agent assistant.

