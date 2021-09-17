Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch Among The Headliners For Posty Fest 2021

ARLINGTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Post Malone announced the lineup for his curated Posty Fest which this year will feature headliners including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, and of course, Mr. Malone himself.

Now in its third year, the festival has expanded with a second day for 2021 will return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX from October 30-31. For fans that can’t make the scene, the festival will also be streamed on AUX Live.

Other artists announced for the lineup this year include Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Tyga, iann dior, Koe Wetzel, Turnstile, Tyla Yaweh, Flo Milli, Kaash Paige, Kenny Mason, Peach Tree Rascals, RMR, Gatecreeper, Clever, LoveLeo.

The festival will be hosted exclusively outdoors this year in light of the current situation with the pandemic.