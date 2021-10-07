Mike Gordon & Leo Kotke Plot December Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Multi-instrumentalist Mike Gordon announced plans to hit the road in December for a tour with guitarist Leo Kottke.

Gordon, who is best known as guitarist and founding member of the jam band Phish, is a solo artist in his own right. He’s also a frequent collaborator with Kotke and the two collaborated in the release of the 2020 album “Moon.”

Concerts for the tour kick off on December 8th with a performance at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall, PA and wrap on December 19th at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh, NY.

Tickets for the tour go onsale on October 8th at 10AM ET.

The full list of announced dates

12/8 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall, PA

12/9 Sixth & I, Washington, DC

12/10 Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown, NY

12/12 The Cabot, Beverly, MA

12/13 Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon, NH

12/15 Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, NY

12/16 Wall Street Theater, Norwalk, CT

12/17 Appell Center for the Performing Arts, York, PA

12/19 Strand Center for the Arts, Plattsburgh, NY