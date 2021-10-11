Bandsintown Launches Free Online Community For Musicians, Industry Professionals

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown for Artists has launched a free online community for musicians and the teams that serve them.

The Bandsintown Artist Community is designed to be a place to connect with fellow artists and other music industry professionals to share, support, learn and empower each other. Users also share tips and advice as well as ask for feedback on something they’re working on.

Members of the Bandsintown team and other music industry professionals have joined the Community to network, share ideas, and offer advice. Booking agency and music tech veteran Bruce Houghton of Hyepbot and the Skyline Artist Agency is among those dropping in to answer questions and provide resources.

Users will also find tips and tricks on how artists can use Bandsintown for Artists to reach its 65 million registered users and grow a fanbase.

Membership in the Bandsintown Artist Community is open to Bandsintown’s 550,000 registered artists, their teams, and other music industry professionals.

How to join

Access to the Community is available now through Bandsintown for Artists.

If you already have a Bandsintown for Artists profile, join the community instantly here.