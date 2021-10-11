The Estate Of Bing Crosby Signs With Primary Wave

(CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Primary Wave Music revealed it has struck a deal with the heirs of the late actor and recording artist Bing Crosby to acquire a stake in his extensive archives.

According to the Associated Press, the deal includes the thousands of recordings by Bing Crosby and other artists in the Bing Crosby Archive, many of which have not previously been released. As well, the deal also includes artist royalties from master recordings, writer royalties from songs written by Bing, and his rights in the iconic holiday film White Christmas, among other film and television properties.

In addition, the deal also provides Primary Wave with a financial interest in Crosby’s name, likeness, and rights of publicity.

In return, the Crosby Estate will be supported by Primary Wave, including marketing, branding, and publishing, as well as assistance in securing sync and licensing opportunities, the AP reported.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with Primary Wave. Going into our first meeting, our goal was to find a partner who believed in the vast life that he led, and we know Primary Wave will continue to sustain the legacy of dad.” said the family of Bing Crosby in a joint statement.

“Bing Crosby was one of the most influential stars of the 20th century and few could match his success over 4 decades beginning in the 1930s,” says Larry Mestel, CEO & Founder of Primary Wave Music. He continues, “Our team can’t wait to dive into our partnership with Harry Crosby, Robert Bader and the Crosby family to help reintroduce Bing’s music and legacy to the world.”