The Opening Of Live Nation’s Newest Toronto Concert Venue Delayed

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The official opening of History, the new 2,500-capacity Toronto concert venue backed by Live Nation and Canadian recording artist Drake, has apparently been delayed.

The venue was supposed to officially open its doors on October 22nd with a concert by All Time Low but the band announced via social media that the show has been canceled, seemingly over capacity restrictions.

“To our Toronto fans – we’re devastated to be writing another post like this but unfortunately the show on the 22nd has been cancelled. We had anticipated Covid capacity restrictions in Ontario being lifted by now, but they have not and we are not able to hold an event of this big [SIC].”

Other concerts in October planned for History have also been canceled, including shows by Allan Ryman on October 23rd, Rival Sons on October 26th, and Noah Kahan I Was on October 28th.

However, a concert by Passenger on November 1st is still a go, as are other events in November.