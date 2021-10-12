Spotify Adds Not One But Three Official Podcasts Aimed At Musicians And Other Creators

(Hypebot) — Spotify is expanding its owned and produced podcast offering with new ongoing shows aimed at its core musician and creator communities.

The 3 Podcasts

“ Spotify: Mic Check ” Series launch Oct 19 “Core to Spotify’s mission is helping to connect creators with audiences in unique ways. As an extension of that commitment, Spotify will feature intimate conversations with musicians and podcasters from around the world, sharing exclusive recordings and personal stories in their own words — and in a way that only can be heard on this podcast.”

“ Spotify: Discover This ” Series launch Oct 14 “Spotify will share fresh insights on music, podcasting, cultural moments, and trends amplified in a way only Spotify can, this Spotify podcast is a smart mix of great music, artist interviews, and surprises delivered with a healthy dose of humor. The premiere episode on Oct. 14 will focus on the evolution of country music, and showcase new emerging artists that our listeners are discovering.”

“ Spotify: For the Record ” Now in Season 3 launching Oct 28 after the Q3 earnings call “Spotify will continue to pull back the curtain on its business, taking listeners behind-the-scenes with earnings reports, breaking news, product launches and business updates. But this season, Spotify is pushing our stories further by making this podcast the only place where audiences can hear certain business updates.”



Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.