Blake Shelton And Ryman To Bring His Ola Red Restaurant And Concert Venue Concept To Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties announced plans to expand the Ola Red lifestyle and entertainment brand to the Las Vegas Strip.

The new venue will be located in front of Caesars Entertainment’s Bally’s Las Vegas at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road and when it opens in late 2023, will be Ola Red’s first outlet in the Western U.S.

The four-story, 27,000-square-foot building will feature a restaurant as well as a performance space with state-of-the-art video, acoustics and lighting that will showcase daily live music.

Guests will also be able to dine on 4,500 square-foot rooftop that will include a separate live performance space, the company said.

Ole Red Las Vegas will be able to seat 686 guests for its main stage.

“I know what it’s like to be a young musician playing bars and small venues, never knowing what to expect. I’m proud that we’re building a network of places where artists can get the kind of exposure playing live that is so critical for growing their fan base,” said Blake Shelton. “Having these locations for artists to play in different parts of the country is a dream come true.”

“Las Vegas is one of the most important leisure playgrounds on the planet with over 40 million tourists a year,” said Colin Reed, chairman and chief executive officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties. “As we expand this brand into tourist and convention-focused markets, Las Vegas is a natural fit since many of its top feeder markets are home to high concentrations of country lifestyle consumers. We are excited to have the opportunity to develop a flagship Ole Red location on such a coveted piece of commercial real estate within the Caesars Entertainment empire where over 100,000 people walk by each day.”

When it opens, Ola Red Las Vegas will join existing outlets in Orlando, Florida; Tishomingo, Oklahoma; Nashville, Tennessee; and Gatlinburg, Tennessee; as well as a location in the Nashville International Airport, which is set to open in the first half of 2022.