It’s Official: Scott Clayton Joins UTA As Co-Head Of Global Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — While the move was rumored for several weeks, United Talent Agency on Monday made it official – Scott Clayton has joined UTA as a partner and Co-Head of its Global Music Division.

In his new role, the Nashville-based Clayton will join UTA’s existing Global Music Co-Heads Sam Kirby Yoh in New York and David Zedeck in Los Angeles, providing the agency with leadership at each of its three music hubs.

“Over the past few years, I have witnessed the incredible job UTA has done to expand and elevate the music department,” stated Clayton. “Sam, David, and the team have shown true innovation and leadership during this unprecedented time and have really delivered for their artists across all genres. I am very excited to be joining a company that has built a culture that is grounded in transparency with colleagues and in service to clients.”

Clayton joins UTA from WME, where he was both a partner and co-head of the agency’s music division. Prior to WME, Clayton spent almost two decades at Creative Artists Agency, where he co-helmed the agency’s music division from CAA’s Nashville offices.

His client roster includes John Mayer, Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, Dead & Company, Train, My Morning Jacket, Michael Franti, and Rodrigo y Gabriela, among numerous others.

“Scott is the epitome of what we look for in a leader at UTA: he is a strong advocate for artists and has a long history of supporting and mentoring colleagues,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Sam and David have done a great job building a world-class team and we are very excited for Scott to join us as we continue to grow our music practice.”

“We are excited to have Scott join us as a Co-Head of the music group. He is a relentless champion for his clients, and we know that he will bring that same energy to UTA. He is a dedicated leader who has played a significant role in building so many people’s careers and we look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to build our team and do great work for our clients,” added Kirby Yoh and Zedeck in a joint statement.