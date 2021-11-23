Carly Simon Tribute Show Heads For Carnegie Hall On March 23

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Michael Dorf, founder of the City Winery concert venue chain, announced that a tribute show in honor of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carly Simon, will now take place at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 23.

The show will feature a musical tribute to Simon, who will be honored by a group of 21 artists, including Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive), Bettye LaVette, Livingston Taylor, Darlene Love, Jimmy Webb, John Forte, Resistance Revival Chorus, and Valerie June with more to come.

Each artist will be performing a song from the catalogue of Carly Simon, who, over the course of her career, has accumulated an impressive array of hits such as “You’re So Vain,” “Anticipation,” “Haven’t Got Time For The Pain,” and “Nobody Does It Better” among others.

The show, which was originally planned to take place in 2020, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so pleased that we are finally getting to honor this prolific songwriter. Carly has been an inspiration to many artists over the years and I can’t wait for this special night….it has been a long time coming – literally!” said Michael Dorf.

All of the proceeds from the show will be contributed to toward music educational programs serving underprivileged youth and the concert will be the 17th tribute show that Dorf has staged at Carnegie Hall.

Over $1.5 million has been raised by the series since its inception with some of the non-profits that have been supported by the concerts include GRAMMY in the Schools, Fixing Instruments for Kids in Schools, Church Street School of Music and Art, The Orchestra Now, The Center for Arts Education, Little Kids Rock, D’Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Midori & friends, and VH1 Save the Music Foundation.