Antoinette Boateng Named Director of Equity, Diversity, And Inclusion At WMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the appointment of Antoinette Boateng as the music company’s new Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) for the region of Europe.

Boateng will be based in WMG’s London office where she is anticipated to take up her new duties this month. In her new role at WMG, Boateng will report to Dr Maurice Stinnett, WMG’s Global Head of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

“I’m excited to work with Maurice and the team at Warner Music Group. The company has made some big strides when it comes to placing the diversity, equity and inclusion agenda central stage, but it acknowledges that it’s got a lot more to do. I can’t wait to be part of the team that steers it through the next stage of its journey and look forward to working with colleagues across Europe to drive positive change,” Boateng said.

Boateng began her career at the Royal Bank of Scotland Group, serving as a business manager focused on people and culture as part of the CEO’s team. She also held similar roles at companies such as Aviva, KPMG and Schroders Investment Management, before setting up as an independent consultant.

Boateng has also served as a former trustee at Restless Development, an organization that trains and supports the next generation of young leaders in more than 70 countries, and at United Learning, a chain of public and private schools across the UK.