BoycottSpotify Say Musicians After CEO EK Invests $114M In AI Warfare

(Hypebot) — Musicians and fans are calling for a boycott Spotify over CEO Daniel Ek’s $114M/€100M investment in AI defense tech company Helsing.

Helsing uses artificial intelligence to build live battlefield maps in what it calls an ‘ethical, responsible and transparent’ way.

Ek proudly announced new board seat and investment calling Helsing “ambitious, ethical, & driven by a mission to help build a thriving society.”

But responses to his tweet we overwhelmingly negative.

RA found that 80% of the Twitter response to Ek’s post and weren’t happy with the decision as were 95% of the retweets.

#BoycottSPOTIFY

Some in the music community see Ek’s investment as using the huge profits he made from music to enable future warfare, and using the hashtag #BoycottSpotify they are speaking out.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.