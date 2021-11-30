Foo Fighters Reveal North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — The Foo Fighters, fresh from their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, announced plans for a tour of North America’s amphitheaters and stadiums set for the late spring and summer of 2022.

Promoted by AEG Presents, the tour kicks off on May 14 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA and includes shows at venues such as Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Citi Field in New York, and T-Mobile Park in Seattle before concluding with a pair of shows at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The band’s 2022 run will be their biggest North American trek since the February release of the band’s 10th album, Medicine at Midnight via Roswell/RCA.

Additional information about the tour, including announcements about special guests, will be revealed in the coming weeks, the band’s reps said.

FOO FIGHTERS

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY

7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON

7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

7/29 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

8/1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

8/3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

8/6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

8/8 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT

8/10 – Big Sky Events Arena – Big Sky, MT

8/13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA

8/18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

8/20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA