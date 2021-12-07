MSGE To Test The Sphere’s Camera System On The International Space Station

A section of the steel frameowrk that will support MSG's 160,000 foot interior LED display, which, when completed, will be the highest resolution LED screen on the planet, according to MSG. (Photo: MSG Entertainment)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will be taking its custom camera systems, designed for the state-of-the-art MSG Sphere venue to high orbit.

According to MSGE, the company has received a research award from the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) to leverage high profile science assets such as the International Space Station (ISS) and U.S. National Laboratory (National Lab) to develop and test the ultra-high resolution camera system.

The testing will take place through three missions over the next several years that will test the camera’s use in microgravity conditions on the ISS and the harsh environment of space.

The testing will be used to further the development of a camera system that is capable of capturing the earth at a level of detail that was previously impossible, and which could be used in missions in deep space.

“We are honored that CASIS selected our research proposal, which we believe will not only benefit our plans for MSG Sphere, but also support groundbreaking imaging of Earth and space from the ISS – enhancing our collective understanding of what’s possible,” said David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures. “With MSG Sphere, we are creating an entirely new platform for immersive experiences – which requires developing our own content creation tools. This includes camera and lens technology capable of producing ultra-high-resolution images – and there is no better setting to explore this advanced technology than the awe-inspiring perspective of space.”

The camera, when finished, will also be a key component in the first MSG Sphere venue, which is currently under construction in Las Vegas. The venue, when open, will be the largest spherical structure in the world which will be covered in a massive, 580,000 square foot programmable LED display.

Inside of the venue will also feature a major LED screen with a 160,000 square foot display plane that will wrap up, over, and behind the audience. The screen will also be the highest resolution display, showing images that are 100 times sharper than that of commercially available high-definition televisions.

Andrew Shulkind, MSG Ventures Senior Vice President of Capture and Talent Management, will serve as the program’s project lead and Principal Investigator.