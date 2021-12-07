Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Perform The Future On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats during Monday's December 6, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats dropped in to the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to perform the “The Future” the title track from their third and most recent studio album.

The album, which is out now on Stax Records, gained traction on the charts and peaked at #4 on Americana/Folk, #4 on Current Rock Albums and #7 on Current Alternative Albums charts. As well, the lead single, “Survivor” spent six weeks at #1 on Triple A Radio.

“[On ‘The Future’] I’m pointing the finger at greed,” Rateliff said of the album. “It’s kind of picking at the corporate world and at religion a little bit. Both of those things are severely lacking love these days. Hopefully people will realize what we’re all missing is a genuine consideration and love for each other.”

Recorded at Rateliff’s Broken Creek Studio near Denver, the track was produced by Bradley Cook along with R.M.B. (the production trio of Rateliff, Patrick Meese, and James Barone) who played a key role in Rateliff’s 2020 solo album And It’s Still Alright.

Elijah Thompson also provided production assistance, while Jenny Lewis, Jess Wolfe and Amelia Meath contributed backing vocals.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats perform “The Future”