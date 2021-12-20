Brian May Tests Positive For COVID-19

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Queen guitarist Brian May revealed that despite extensive precautions, he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

May, who is 74, says he and his wife Anita have been very careful but decided to attend a small birthday gathering with some other vaccinated friends.

However, after attending the luncheon event, May says he tested positive for COVID-19.

“It seemed like you were in a safe situation. You have your negative tests, what could possibly go wrong? We thought were in a safe bubble so we didn’t wear masks,” May said in a video posted to his social media.

“We’re testing the whole time and we’re testing negative. And Tuesday, I hear that I think eight people from the party had already tested positive and had COVID in their systems,” May added. “And I realize they had been testing negative up until this point.”

May also shared some of his experiences with the infection, noting that so far, he’s bearing up well, but has been dealing with symptoms that include exhaustion and a “fountain of irritation” in his sinuses.

“Sorry – this stuff isn’t entertaining any more – but I figure at least I can report it as info that might help somebody out there to feel less apprehensive. I’m fundamentally OK. Just feeling a bit crap and frustrated at not being able to be out and about at this time of year,” he said.

Queen are currently on hiatus until next spring when they plan to hit the road