ASM Global Taps Nate Whitman For Senior Strategy Post

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and live events company ASM Global announced the appointment of Nate Whitman as the company’s chief strategy officer.

In his new role, Whitman will seek to develop new business opportunities, investments and strategic partnerships for ASM Global as well as new initiatives to deliver revenue growth for the company’s clients.

Before joining ASM Global, Whitman most recently served as head of strategy and finance for Pac-12’s media division. He also spent six years as the executive director of strategy and innovation for the Billion Mile Race, a national campaign by the New Balance Foundation to challenge America’s schools to walk, jog or run a collective 1 billion miles.

His resume also includes a tenure as vice president, strategy and finance, for Live Nation Ticketmaster Entertainment, where he led the development of the company’s internal strategy and financial analytics group.

“I am honored and thrilled to be joining ASM Global’s world-class leadership team at what is an exciting and pivotal time for the company,” said Whitman. “The demand from fans for unique live-event experiences has never been stronger. At the same time, new digital technologies can enable that experience to be even richer and more rewarding. ASM Global is uniquely positioned to deliver these experiences while pioneering the evolution of the digital customer journey. With ASM Global’s remarkable internal innovation—combined with strategic partnerships and acquisitions—we will drive new revenue streams and accelerate growth.”

“Nate is a 20-year veteran in strategic and financial planning, and his ability to imaginatively maximize a multitude of growth opportunities and utilize his data-centric approach to identify those will make him a tremendous asset to our ASM team, partners and of course our venues throughout the world,” added ASM Global’s Ron Benison.