Oscars 2022 Shortlists Released – Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer, Jay-Z, and More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced 10 shortlists with many familiar music industry names making the first cut. What is an Oscar “shortlist” anyway? According to Oscars.org, it is “simply a shorter list of names from the comprehensive list of who/what is eligible.” There will be one more round of cuts from those on the shortlist who will make up the list of actual nominees.

Among those shortlisted in the Documentary Feature are Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground, and frontrunner, Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised). There were 138 documentary features eligible for this category.

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Hans Zimmer make the list for Best Original Score, not once, but twice. Greenwood for his work in Spencer and The Power of the Dog. Zimmer for Dune and No Time to Die. Columbian composer, Germaine Franco makes the shortlist for his work in Disney’s Encanto and Jay-Z collaborator, Jeymes Samuel for his score of The Harder They Fall. 136 scores were eligible for this category.

The Best Original Song shortlist is loaded with talent and close competition as a frontrunner has yet to emerge. It features Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas with “No Time to Die“, spouses Jay-Z and Beyonce made the shortlist together but for separate projects. Jay-Z and Kid Cudi for “Guns Go Bang” in Harder They Fall and Beyonce for her contribution to the King Richard movie, titled, “Be Alive”. Ariana Grande’s collaboration with again, Kid Cudi for “Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up, vocal powerhouse Jennifer Hudson with “Here I am” from RESPECT and last year’s winner, H.E.R. makes the shortlist again for her song, “Automatic Woman” from the movie Bruised. Best Original Song had 84 tunes eligible.

Box office disappointment, West Side Story made the shortlist for Best Sound alongside Spiderman-Man: No Way Home, Dune and The Matrix Resurrections and Makeup/Hairstyling with stiff competition from Cruella, and Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci.

Voting begins Thursday, January 27th with final nominations announced on Tuesday, February 8th. The 94th Annual Oscar Awards will be televised on Sunday, March 27th live on ABC.