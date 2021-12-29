And Like The Phoenix ~ Britney Spears Continues To Rise, Grow, And Speak Her Truth

Los Angeles (CelebrityAccess) – It’s Britney, B*tch! On Monday, Spears took to her Instagram and spoke of the hurt and pain she’s suffered at the hands of her own family, and it isn’t the first time she’s called them on the carpet. “Honestly, my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply,” it read.

In June, the #FreeBritney movement hit a fervor pitch when Spears addressed the court and spoke publicly for the first time since the conservatorship began thirteen long years ago. In the phone message to the court, Spears stated that under her dad Jamie’s control, she was forced to take lithium, forced to have an IUD birth control device inserted and forced to perform when sick or ill, all against her own wishes. Spears let the world know that her father isn’t the only one in the Spears clan to let her down using the word “abusive”. While speaking to Los Angeles County Superior Judge Brenda Penny, she said that her family never intervened on her behalf bluntly stating, “they did not do a goddamn thing” and that she wanted her father investigated for conservatorship abuse. Britney’s mother Lynne, sister Jamie Lynn, and brother Bryan have often been criticized in the media for not doing more to break Britney free of her dad’s chokehold.

Following the June revelations, Spears headed back to her Instagram in October after Judge Penny agreed to remove Jamie from her conservatorship, citing it was in the pop star’s “best interest” and bluntly telling Jamie’s attorney, “this is not an appealable decision.” In that post, Spears didn’t hold back, “If you’re like my family who says things like “sorry, you’re in a conservatorship” probably thinking you’re different so they can f–ck with you !!!!” and thanked her attorney, Mathew Rosengart whom she wrote, “has helped change her life”. The “Princess of Pop” also addressed her fans and the #FreeBritney movement recognizing that without them, she may not have scored any victories within the court system. “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction!”, she wrote. Ending the post with a description of her tears and how her fans feel her heart and she feels theirs. Finally, the long overdue decision to terminate the unreasonable long conservatorship was made on November 12 and Britney was legally unchained.

In Monday’s post, Spears also explained her hiatus away from music as a “f–ck you” to those who have damaged her the most within an industry she is now “scared of people and the business”. She wore her heart on her sleeve as she spoke of her years begging to remix her own music only to be told NO as she watched her own sister perform her songs, her struggles with insecurity and her inability to cause conflict with the ones she loved. Showing growth on a scale her family hasn’t in the last 13 years, she took some accountability for the part she played writing, “I chose the fake denial “everything’s totally fine” approach because I didn’t want to cause conflict. I was NICE, FAKE and I was absolutely screaming inside”. She chose that path and knows now it wasn’t the best or right one to take. She turns the mirror around to herself as she speaks about how shallow she was and her growth this past year, writing, “Last year was growth for me … I still have a way to go!!!”

As human beings, we are all fallible. No one is perfect and as Robin Williams, Chris Farley, Chris Cornell, and many others have taught us, money, power, and control doesn’t equal happiness or “fix” anything. Moving forward will be a challenge for her, but Spears has emerged with a new perspective, is traveling her own personal journey, and is speaking out – a right she’s always had but never exercised. She’s resting, talking, spending quality time with her sons and most importantly, twirling. Go girl and twirl all day if that’s what you need. Six albums, 29 singles, two kids, two divorces and one conservatorship later, the phoenix is rising. Britney’s BACK, bitches.