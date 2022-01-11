Bonnaroo Is Back and Announces 2022 Daily Lineup After Two Years Off

MANCHESTER (CelebrityAccess) – The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announed it’s daily lineup for the upcoming June 2022 edition. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the popular fest were canceled due to COVID-19 (2020) and severe flooding (2021) of the festival site in Tennessee. Even amid the latest Omicron variant surge, Bonnaroo organizers are optimistic the 2022 edition will go on.

The festival is slated for June 16-19 at it’s normal home in Manchester, Tenn. Festival fans show up early and set-up camp on the grounds in order to enjoy the four full days of music. The camping experience is described as “A non-stop adventure of discovery and human connection with your fellow Bonnaroovians, and a key to the one-of-a-kind Bonnaroo experience”, per the official website. The festival also offers yoga, a 5k run and a plethora of food and merch vendors offering luten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

The mixed genre and multigenerational headlining bill includes Gryffin (6/16), J. Cole, The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks and Illenium (6/17), Tool, Flume and 21Savage (6/18) and Roddy Ricch, Machine Gun Kelly and Stevie Nicks (6/19). Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Nicks will be the first-ever female headliner. Also scheduled to appear throughout the festival are Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Bleachers., Lord Huron, The War on Drugs, Billy Strings, Judah & the Lion, Herbie Hancock, Tash Sultana, Ludacris, Ashe, and many others. This year’s “Superjam” will be hosted by Bleachers frontman, Jack Antonoff and has been christened “Jack Antonoff’s 1984.”

2021’s lineup was thought to carry over to this year’s edition but Bonnaroo has started with a clean slate this year. In recent years, lineups have leaned toward younger artists (Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, G-Eazy). However, this year includes a well-balanced mix of artists with Hancock and Plant (70’s), Tool (90’s) and Machine Gun Kelly (2010’s).

Included in the 2018 and 2019 Bonnaroo festivals was The Grand Ole Opry. The legendary country show and institution was also included on the posters for 2020 and 2021. However, this year, electronic dance music (EDM) star Gryffin sits atop the first night on the poster.

Tickets for the 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival go on sale Thursday, January 13 via Bonnaroo’s official site HERE.