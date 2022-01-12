Lil Durk Announces 2022 North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Chicago rapper Lil Durk announced plans for a North American tour in support of his forthcoming album, 7220.

The 17-date tour kicks off at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix on April 8th with additional stops in major markets such as Atlanta, Houston, and New York before the tour concludes at the United Center in Lil Durk’s hometown of Chicago on May 2nd.

Lil Durk, one of the progenitors of Chicago’s Drill scene, is riding high after a successful 2021 that saw him release his first chart-topper The Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby. The album included songs with Drake, Kanye West, and the 3x-platinum “Back in Blood” with Pooh Sheisty.

Durk will drop his seventh studio album, 7220, sometime in 2022, presumably before the tour.

THE 7220 TOUR DATES:

Friday, April 8, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theatre

Sunday, April 10, 2022 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday, April 15, 2022 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Saturday, April 16, 2022 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Monday, April 18, 2022 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sunday, April 24, 2022 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Event Center

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

Friday, April 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Monday, May 2, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center