Lil Durk Announces 2022 North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Chicago rapper Lil Durk announced plans for a North American tour in support of his forthcoming album, 7220.
The 17-date tour kicks off at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix on April 8th with additional stops in major markets such as Atlanta, Houston, and New York before the tour concludes at the United Center in Lil Durk’s hometown of Chicago on May 2nd.
Lil Durk, one of the progenitors of Chicago’s Drill scene, is riding high after a successful 2021 that saw him release his first chart-topper The Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby. The album included songs with Drake, Kanye West, and the 3x-platinum “Back in Blood” with Pooh Sheisty.
Durk will drop his seventh studio album, 7220, sometime in 2022, presumably before the tour.
THE 7220 TOUR DATES:
Friday, April 8, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theatre
Sunday, April 10, 2022 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Friday, April 15, 2022 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Saturday, April 16, 2022 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Monday, April 18, 2022 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sunday, April 24, 2022 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Event Center
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center
Friday, April 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Monday, May 2, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center