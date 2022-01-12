Jed Weitzman Named Head Of Music At Logitix

BOCA RATON, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Live event ticketing technology and analytic company Logitix announced the hire of Jed Weitzman as Head of Music.

In his new role at Logitix, Weitzman will be tasked with overseeing the music division and helping clients to optimize concert ticket sales with data analytics and distribution.

With more than two decades of relevant industry experience in talent management, technology, and ticketing, Weitzman previously built out the music division for Ticket Evolution and consulted for over 60 major concert tours.

Earlier in his career, Weitzman oversaw world tours and licensing deals, working with artists such as Prince, Dave Matthews, Billy Joel, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, James Taylor, Jane’s Addiction, and Morrissey.

He began his career in the world of television, working on shows such as Saturday Night Live, and Late Night with Conan O’Brien before shifting to talent management and development. His management clients included Zach Galifianakis, Stephen Colbert, and Steven Carell, among others.

“Throughout my career, I have always taken the approach to consider the artist first,” said Weitzman. “There is nobody helping artists, teams, and promoters more in the ticketing space than Logitix. They represent the present and future of the ticketing industry, and I’m thrilled to lead their music division.”