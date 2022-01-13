Glastonbury Festival’s Commercial Director Robert Richards, Dead At 65

(CelebrityAccess) — Glastonbury founder and impresario Michael Eavis announced the passing of longtime Glastonbury staff member Robert Richards. He was 65.

According to a statement published by Eavis, Richards died in London on Wednesday after a short illness. Additional details about the cause of death were not disclosed.

Richards was part of the Glastonbury team for more than 30 years, starting out setting up information and CND campaigning stalls but eventually expanding his role to most recently serve as the festival’s commercial director, overseeing partnerships, large commercial deals and sponsorship.

His recent achievements included helping to secure crucial licenses to keep the festival operating in 2014, Eavis said.

In a tribute to his fallen colleague, Eavis wrote: “Alongside this work, Robert helped me personally with projects in Pilton village, particularly the big social housing project and the village shop. He was also Chairman of the Glastonbury Town Fund Board which raised £24 million for the town in 2021.”

“I am personally very sad and upset to lose this remarkable man who I will find difficult to replace. Now that the fever of life and his days are over, may God give his soul the rest it deserves,” Eavis added.