Kelsey Danca, Megan Unruh, And Jordan Powell Join Emporium Presents In Senior Roles

WASHINGTON (CelebrityAccess) — Emporium Presents, the Live Nation joint venture live events company announced a major expansion of their U.S. operations with a fistful of new hires that include Kelsey Danca as Director of Marketing, Megan Unruh as Director of Ticketing and Jordan Powell as Director of Production.

In addition, company co-founder Jason Zink has relocated to Nashville, where he will be based out of Live Nation’s regional offices along with Danca, Unruh, and Powell. Dan Steinberg will continue to be based out of Emporium’s Washington headquarters.

Kelsey Danca, Emporium’s new Director of Marketing, brings more than a decade of experience to her new role, including previous tenures at AEG Presents in West Palm Beach, Florida, Hubbard Broadcasting, RadioFX and The Chicago Theatre.

Emporium’s new Director of Ticketing, Megan Unruh, joins the company from Red Mountain Entertainment but her resume also includes stops at the Live Nation-affiliated C3 Presents, as well as the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX, and NASCAR.

With more than two decades of industry experience as a tour and artist manager, Jordan Powell, Emporium’s new Director of Production, has worked with artists such as Sugarland, Ben Rector, Jewel, Indigo Girls, Jennifer Nettles, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Brandy Clark, and Tony Joe White, among others.

“We are thrilled about adding these new key players to our team and the expertise that they each bring to Emporium Presents,” said Emporium Presents co-founder Dan Steinberg. “We are all passionate about the events that we do and Danca, Unruh and Powell are no exception to that. We look forward to all of the growth to come from having them onboard.”

“I am excited to have moved back to Nashville as Music City is a great place to be based,” said Jason Zink. “We have always worked with artists, agents, and managers that are based in Nashville and this move will only strengthen those relationships and the foothold we have.”