CMT Announces The Next Women Of Country Class for 2022 With Lily Rose, Morgan Wade, Amythyst Kiah and More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – CMT has named their 2022 Next Women of Country (NWOC) class consisting of country music’s most promising rising female acts. The NWOC program launched in 2013 and puts the spotlight on talented female acts that have made an impression on the world of country music. NWOC alumni include Kacey Musgraves, Gabby Barrett and Kelsea Ballerini.

Lily Rose, who went viral for her song “Villain” is hitting the road with country music star Chris Lane, and Morgan Wade’s album Reckless hit No. 4 on the Country Critic’s Picks list of the best albums of the year. Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Amythyst Kiah, American Idol top 5 finalist Laci Kaye Booth, TikTok star Julia Cole, Madeline Edwards, Miko Marks and Callista Clark were also included. Clark is the youngest NWOC member in the program’s history at only 18 years of age.

CMT’s Leslie Fram spoke to The Boot, “We are so excited to welcome our newest class of ultra-talented female artists into our beloved CMT Next Women of Country franchise. Each is boldly blazing their own spirited path on their own terms, destined to make a lasting impact on country music. We celebrate this diverse group of women and look forward to supporting their work and their careers in 2022 and beyond.”

In addition to more exposure, the NWOC class will receive year-long support from CMT, including play for their music and music videos. The program began with a kick-off show that premiered Saturday, Jan 22 on CMT. It offered the public a chance to get to know each NWOC member through interviews and performances. Maren Morris was also featured in a special interview, as she was named a member of NWOC early on in her own career.

The entire “CMT Next Women of Country” Class of 2022 is:

*Amythyst Kiah, *Callista Clark, *Morgan Wade, *Miko Marks, *Madeline Edwards, *Lily Rose, *Laci Kaye Booth, *Julia Cole, *Jenna Paulette and *Camille Parker.