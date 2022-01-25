Jason Aldean To Receive The 2022 Country Radio Broadcasters Artist Humanitarian Award

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Jason Aldean has been named as the recipient of the 2022 Country Radio Broadcasters Artist Humanitarian Award.

“Jason Aldean doesn’t have to brag about his songs or his concert tours. They speak for themselves. He also doesn’t call attention to his massive philanthropic work. So we will. Join us at CRS as we shine a light on all the good that Jason does and the good people he supports,” CRS/CRB Board President Kurt Johnson said, announcing the award.

While Aldean doesn’t’ seek publicity for many of the charitable efforts he invests his time in, he’s contributed meaningfully to numerous organizations over the course of his career, including in his hometown of Macon, Georgia. Aldean raised over $2 million for Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children’s Hospital, GA’s Children’s Hospital, the Macon’s only dedicated pediatric facility.

As well, in 2021, he funded the first six-day Triumph Over Tragedy Workshop, which was intended to foster emotional wellness for people who were at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. Aldean was on stage at the festival in Las Vegas in 2017 when it was targeted by a gunman perched in a nearby hotel window, fired more than one thousand shots at the festival, leaving 61 dead and hundreds injured.

Aldean will be presented with the award during the CRS Honors Wednesday, February 23 at 2 p.m. CT.

Following his award presentation, Aldean will reveal the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees, who will be honored during the annual Country Radio Hall of Fame Ceremony on June 30, 2022, at the Virgin Hotel.

Past recipients of the CRB Humanitarian Award include Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Trace Adkins, Randy Owen, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Reba, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, and Charlie Daniels, among others.