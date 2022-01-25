City Winery Reveals Major Expansion Plans With Five New Venues Coming Online For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent live entertainment and winemaker venue City Winery announced plans for a major expansion this year with the launch of five new venues that will almost double their footprint in the U.S.

The new outlets for City Winery will be focused in the Midwest and includes locations in The Foundry in St. Louis, The Terminal in Pittsburgh, on South High Street in Columbus, and in the historic district of Corktown in Detroit.

Additionally, City Winery announced plans for another restaurant and performance in New York that will be opened an iconic New York City location to be announced in early 2022.

The new venues are expected to be opened in the summer of 2022.

Founded by Michael Dorf in 2008, City Winery currently maintains locations in Boston, Chicago, Nashville, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and the Hudson Valley.

“I feel blessed at the moment, as the past two years has been so tremendously difficult and if not for the PPP loans and SVOG funds, the tenacity of our team, we might not even be alive, let alone in a position for us to unleash some aggressive growth.,” City Winery Chairman and CEO, Michael Dorf, told CelebrityAccess.

“We are really only able to do this expansion given the value in our brand and our unique entertainment model as the real estate community, developers and landlords understand how our industry will be rebounding and that gathering businesses will be roaring again soon. The deals we are being offered across the country are very generous, require little in-house capital, and offer a fair path for the operations to get to a full run in a few years. Our audience of sophisticated cultural seekers is a coveted target for many in the real estate community and if live music, especially in our setting, helps bring them in, we are thrilled to be the venue of choice. We are ready to get to work again as the pandemic becomes endemic,” Dorf added.