Kacey Musgraves Drops Some Fleetwood Mac At Philly Gay Bar

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves surprised fans at a Philadelphia piano bar on Monday night with an impromptu cover of a Fleetwood Mac classic.

According to Rolling Stone, Musgraves took the stage at Tavern on Camac, which claims to be Philadelphia’s oldest gay bar, and offered up a verse and chorus from Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.”

In the video of the moment, the small but engaged crowd listens as Musgrave sings, with someone jumping in to help with backing vocals.

Musgraves was in Philadelphia ahead of her scheduled performance at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

Her current tour in support of her latest album, Star-Crossed, kicked off on January 19th, with shows scheduled through February, including stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.