Original Charlie Brown Voice Actor, Peter Robbins, Dies By Suicide At Age 65

If you or anyone you know is suffering with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves, others or taking their own life, please get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.

CARLSBAD, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The voice actor who brought Charlie Brown to life in the Peanuts cartoons in the 1960’s has died, as confirmed by his family to numerous media outlets. Robbins’ family said he took his own life last Friday at the age of 65.

Robbins began voicing Charlie Brown in 1963 at the tender age of 9 and is the voice you hear in “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas”. Robbins loved the character so much, he had Charlie Brown and Snoopy tattoed on his arm.

Robbins was open about his struggles with mental health and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2013, Robbins was sentenced to five years in prison for making threats to then San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. He was also convicted for threatening/stalking his ex-girlfriend and the plastic surgeon who gave her the breast enhancement that Robbins supposedly paid for. Robbins had also been in and out of rehab for substance abuse issues.

In 2019, after his release from prison, he spoke to Fox 5. “I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month, like it did to me. I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through that experience.”

Fox 5 news anchor, Phil Blauer was a close friend of the voice actor and released a heartbreaking statement.

“I will always treasure his nickname for me. He used to call me ‘Scoop.’ Rest in peace Charlie Brown, say hi to Linus for me up in heaven.”

Memorial services for Robbins have not been announced.