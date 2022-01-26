Global Superstar Luis Fonsi Sells Music Catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – Its been announced that HarbourView Equity Partners, a global alternative asset management company, has acquired the music catalog of Luis Fonsi. The company was founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares.

The deal was negotiated and closed in just weeks and unites Caribbean artist, Fonsi with a new company that shares those Caribbean roots. Born to Jamaican parents, the HarbourView name is in celebration of Soares’ Jamaican lineage.

“We are extremely excited to acquire the chart-topping, multi-platinum selling catalog of world renowned artist Luis Fonsi,” said Soares. “This remarkable acquisition grounds us firmly in our mission to support creators and maximize value for all and is a fantastic addition to our existing portfolio of iconic intellectual property.”

Fonsi is an award-winning artist from Puerto Rico with a successful career spanning over two decades. One of the leading Latin music figures, he has broken sales records while leading the charts. Fonsi has received four Grammy nods, five Latin Grammy Awards, five Billboard Awards, 12 Latin Billboard Awards, and two American Music Awards. In addition, Fonsi sits firmly in the Guinness World Record book with seven entries thanks to his chart-topping song “Despacito”.

HarbourView, launched just four months ago, is focused on investments within the media and entertainment sectors. HarborView combines decades of industry experience and investing expertise and is backed by Apollo Global Management. Founder and CEO Soares is a tenured player in the entertainment industry, with over 20 years’ experience. Along the way, there have been stops at Morgan Stanley and Tempo Music.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.