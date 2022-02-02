Adam Bulleid, Carolyn Massey and Bernard Tyler Join WME’s Brand Partnerships Team As Agents

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Adam Bulleid, Carolyn Massey and Bernard Tyler have been announced as the latest agents to join WME’s brand partnerships division.

In their new roles, Bulleid will work with clients from WME’s extensive music and talent roster, while Massey and Tyler will focus on servicing the agency’s Hip-Hop and R&B clients.

Bulleid, who will be based in the UK, joins WME from UMG UK’s Globe, where he served as Vice President of Business Development and spent seven years at the label in various brand partnership, sync and music integrations roles. His resume also includes a tenure at the UK music magazine NME.

Massey made the jump to WME from ICM Partners, where she toiled in the agency’s Global Branded Entertainment division. While at ICM, she collaborated with clients such as Migos, Quavo, Khalid, Lil Yachty, J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D and Earthgang, among others.

Tyler joins WME from CAA’s Sports unit where he was a brand consulting executive and worked on sports and entertainment projects with clients that included EA Sports, Canada Goose, Pizza Hut and Tissot.