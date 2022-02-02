Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Star Simu Liu to Host 2022 JUNO Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced the acclaimed star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and Kim’s Convenience will return to his hometown to celebrate Canada’s biggest night in music.

The 51st annual JUNO Awards will broadcast and stream live from Budweiser Stage on Sunday, May 15. This will be the first open-air venue in the JUNO’s history and the first in-person awards show since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liu and CARAS released a statement via the official press release. “It’s an absolute honor to be hosting The 51st Annual JUNO Awards,” said Simu Liu. “Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in my heart and getting the chance to experience the festivities in my hometown makes the experience even more special to me.”

“We’re thrilled to have Simu Liu joining us as host for this year’s JUNO Awards,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “From Kim’s Convenience to Shang-Chi, to Saturday Night Live, Simu has established himself as a versatile and tremendously talented performer and I can’t wait to see him become a champion for Canadian music live on the Budweiser Stage.”

This past year, Liu made history as the star of the first Asian-fronted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which earned him The People’s Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Star. His memoir, We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, will be released by HarperCollins in May 2022.